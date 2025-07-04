Fabrizio Romano, once again, has become the main protagonist of the transfer market. The renowned Italian journalist is an expert at revealing the most popular transfers and also at providing exclusive information that few know. This time, he has confirmed an important signing for Barça that has excited the club's supporters.

Barça keeps strengthening significantly

In recent days, Fabrizio Romano has reported on the addition of Joan García and has closely followed negotiations with Nico Williams. However, what has surprised fans the most is the third signing of the season, which is very close to being finalized. It is Roony Bardghji, a 19-year-old winger from Sweden.

| @roony.bardghji

There is a great promise in Swedish soccer, standing out for his technical skill, speed, and ability to get past opponents. The player is excited about the opportunity to join Barça, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the signing will be completed this week. The Italian journalist stated that FC Copenhagen and Barça have already exchanged all the necessary documents and that the player will undergo the medical evaluation very soon.

A great promise of Swedish soccer is on his way to Camp Nou

Roony Bardghji has attracted the attention of many major European clubs due to his talent on the field. His ability to get past defenders and his vision of the game have placed him as one of the most promising players of his generation. Despite his young age, Bardghji has shown he has the maturity and potential to compete at the highest level.

Barça has decided to bet on this young talent, joining its strategy of signing players with future projection. Bardghji, although young, has great quality that can contribute to the team. His arrival at Barça represents an investment in the club's future, strengthening the attack with a player who has enormous potential.

Next steps for Roony Bardghji and Barça

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roony Bardghji's transfer to Barça is almost complete. The only thing left is for the player to pass the medical evaluation for the signing to become official. After the exchange of documents between FC Copenhagen and Barça, only the final steps of the agreement would remain to be formalized.

With this signing, Barça keeps moving forward with its plan to rejuvenate and strengthen its squad. As the club bets on young players with great potential, its project focuses on renewal and long-term growth. Bardghji will be a key piece for the future, adding quality and freshness to the team.