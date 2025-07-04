Breaking news! Nico Williams snubs Barça and warns Laporta: 'I hope...'

The summer saga in Barça terms has ended: Nico Williams, forward for Athletic Club who was rumored to strengthen Barça's squad, has renewed his contract with the Basque team. Barça wanted to pay the release clause for Nico Williams this Friday, but Laporta hasn't reached an agreement with the player's agent, Félix Tainta, and the deal has collapsed. Having said all this, Nico Williams has decided to renew with Athletic Club until 2035, thus becoming the highest-paid player in the history of Ernesto Valverde's Basque team.

Athletic Bilbao has posted a video on their social media before 11 a.m. announcing the renewal of Nico Williams until 2035. To make the announcement, they used the now-famous Barakaldo mural, which had sparked so much controversy because Nico Williams's face had been erased. Now, Athletic Club has used that mural to record the image of Nico Williams's renewal: the forward can be seen "spray-painting" his own mural and signing 2035.

Barça miss out on signing Nico Williams, the Athletic Club forward who had a €62 million clause. The player offered himself to FC Barcelona and, after weeks of negotiations, has ended up choosing to renew with Athletic, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in their history.

In addition to this moment, Athletic Club has also released statements from Nico Williams, who gives his explanations with a message and a warning for Joan Laporta. "When it's time to make decisions, what matters most is the heart. I'm where I want to be, with my people," says Nico Williams in the video in question.

Williams, who has become a key piece for both the red-and-white team and Spain, thus extends his commitment to the club where he was trained and made his professional debut. Laporta has been left stranded once again: this is the second consecutive summer without securing the signing of Nico Williams for FC Barcelona.