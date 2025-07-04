Barça initiate his sale and Simeone asks for his signing: Nico Williams leaves him without a spot

Barça is about to finalize a deal that could change the outlook of their attack for next season. Nico Williams, winger for Athletic Club, is very close to becoming a new Barça player. Barça fans are celebrating the arrival of a young and promising talent, but this addition also brings difficult decisions for the squad.

Barça seeks competitiveness and Nico Williams will make an impact

Nico Williams's addition to Barça is seen as a bet on the future. The Spanish winger has stood out at Athletic Club and with the national team, being a key piece in winning Euro 2024. His speed, dribbling, and ability to break through on the right wing make him a luxury reinforcement for Hansi Flick's team.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, his arrival means a restructuring of Barça's attack. Williams is expected to take over the right wing, pushing Raphinha, who could be moved to the attacking midfield position. This tactical and strategic change leaves other players, such as Fermín López, in an uncertain position.

Fermín López: End of an era at Barça?

Fermín López, a 21-year-old midfielder, was one of Barça's revelations last season. He contributed 8 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches, showing his versatility and ability to adapt to different roles in midfield. However, the arrival of Nico Williams and the possible position change for Raphinha could further reduce his prominence in the first team.

Given this situation, Barça isn't ruling out listening to offers for the homegrown player Fermín López. Although the club values his talent and potential, the need to balance the finances and free up space in the squad could lead to the young midfielder's departure. Teams such as Atlético de Madrid, under the direction of Diego Simeone, have shown interest in signing him.

Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, has identified Fermín López as a key piece to strengthen his midfield. The Argentine coach values the Spanish player's qualities and believes his profile fits perfectly into Atlético's tactical scheme. Rumor has it that the club could present an offer close to €50 million to secure his signing.