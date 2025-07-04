Iñaki Peña says enough and signs the most unexpected betrayal, goodbye Barça: 'I'm leaving for the...'

Iñaki Peña, after a lifetime linked to FC Barcelona, will pack his bags this summer. Last season was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Alicante goalkeeper, who had always stood out for his professionalism and commitment.

His patience ran out when Hansi Flick, for no reason, sent him back to the bench after he had waited so long for the chance to be a starter.

Peña's frustration over Flick's lack of trust has made his departure inevitable. The goalkeeper no longer sees himself at Barça and is determined to seek new horizons to continue his professional career.

From Ter Stegen's shadow to the starting line-up and the bench

Iñaki Peña spent years living in the shadow of Marc-André ter Stegen, a reference in the Barça goal.

However, the German's fateful injury gave him the chance to become the starter, which he had been waiting for his entire career.

| Europa Press

Although his performances weren't dazzling, Peña delivered without mistakes and kept the goal at a good level.

No one expected his return to the bench to be so sudden, especially after such consistent work during Ter Stegen's absence.

However, in the Spanish Super Cup, Hansi Flick surprised everyone by sending the goalkeeper back to the bench and giving the spot to Szczesny.

Barça's imminent departure

From that moment on, Iñaki Peña's situation has only gotten worse. Despite having proved his worth, Flick hasn't given him more opportunities.

This has led the goalkeeper to make the difficult decision to leave the club in search of a place where he can play regularly.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Peña wants to play, and he knows that at Barcelona he won't have that chance. That's why he's already exploring new destinations to continue his career. He isn't short of offers, but the latest one to arrive on his table has surprised everyone.

RCD Espanyol, the most surprising destination

What no one imagined has happened: RCD Espanyol, Barça's eternal rival, has shown interest in Iñaki Peña's services.

Despite the historic rivalry, the goalkeeper has no problem switching sides in the Catalan capital. This way, Espanyol is emerging as his next destination.

This move has caused great anticipation. A transfer of Iñaki Peña to Espanyol would be one of the most controversial of the year and, without a doubt, would provoke many reactions among Barcelona fans.

We'll see if it finally happens, but the truth is that this twist in Peña's career will surprise more than one.