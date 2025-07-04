Official, Deco breaks his silence and responds to the Nico Williams situation: '3 new signings'

Nico Williams, major target for Barça in this transfer window, has ended up renewing with Athletic Club and, therefore, has left the club led by Deco stranded. Barça found out about Nico Williams's renewal with Athletic Club through social media, since the left winger hadn't informed the club. The surprise at Barça is enormous, but Deco is already working to replace Nico Williams, who now, definitively, won't play for Barça.

The main file for Barça in this transfer window revolved around the figure of a top-level left winger. The main candidate was Nico Williams, but the Spanish winger has renewed with Athletic Club and Deco is already working on 3 new signings to counteract the blow from Williams. Barça doesn't want to feel trampled, which is why Deco plans to activate 3 new signings in the coming hours: the signings for Flick's new Barça are already in motion.

Nico Williams was the big favorite and Barça claimed to have him well tied up, but everything took a radical turn this Friday morning, when the renewal was announced. Nico Williams has renewed with Athletic Club, leaving Barça and Deco stranded, and he'll have a contract with the Basques until 2035. Deco is affected and is still enjoying his vacation in Formentera, but he's expected to put it "on hold" to return to Barça's offices: he has 3 signings pending right now.

Deco has broken his silence after Nico Williams's renewal and plans to respond with 3 signings that were already on the table. The problem? Barça had put them on hold to sign Nico Williams, who ultimately won't sign for the Catalan club. Now Deco has had to reactivate 3 files for 3 players who, like Dani Olmo did last summer, are indeed willing to do whatever it takes to sign for Barça.

At Barça, and especially Deco, Dani Olmo's figure stands out a lot. The Egarense, trained at La Masia, put everything aside to sign for Barça and even spent several league matchdays unable to play because he wasn't registered. The same has happened with Joan García, who is also earning the affection and support of the fans as the matchdays go by.

After the blow caused by Nico Williams's renewal, Barça is working on bringing in a new winger who, preferably, plays naturally on the left wing. Deco's 3 candidates are Marcus Rashford, Luis Díaz, and Ademola Lookman and, according to "Mundo Deportivo", the Englishman and the Colombian are leading the race.

Deco loves Luis Díaz and the Colombian is eager to come to Barça, which is why the club will "bid" very strongly. However, the lack of "fair play" could mean the signing is Marcus Rashford, who would be the "most feasible" option financially. These are the main candidates for Deco, who'll return from Formentera to start working on a file he considered closed and ready for a final decision.