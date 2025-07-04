UEFA hands Barça harsh punishment after Nico Williams incident! Joan Laporta in trouble

When everything seemed peaceful, calm, and joyful, FC Barcelona's situation has taken a U-turn. Not even the most pessimistic person could have imagined that Nico Williams's signing would end like this. After weeks of intense rumors and negotiations, the deal has ended up amounting to nothing.

But that wasn't the worst part, because hours later, UEFA published a statement that has left the Catalan club in a very difficult position. A significant sanction that damages Joan Laporta's club's finances. The blow has been double for Barça.

First, the blow with Nico Williams

Yesterday afternoon, the first worrying reports began to circulate. Everything pointed to the agreement between the player and the culé club being on the edge. Nico Williams, according to several sources, had personally offered himself to Joan Laporta: His desire to wear Barça's jersey was real, but there were conditions that needed to be met.

Nico Williams wanted a clear guarantee: that he could be registered without setbacks. He didn't want to go through the same thing as Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor, two recent cases that have caused serious headaches. The club's delicate financial situation continues to shape every move, and Nico, seeing the scenario, has decided not to take the risk.

The morning of July 4 has changed everything after a video was published on Athletic Club's social media. In it, Nico Williams appears signing his contract renewal until 2035 (2035). An unexpected piece of news that has come as a cold shower for Joan Laporta's circle, since the culé leadership was convinced they had everything closed.

Then UEFA appears

Just a few hours later, UEFA officially announced a series of sanctions for breaches of Financial Fair Play. On that blacklist appears FC Barcelona and other clubs like Chelsea, Roma, or Lyon. All singled out for not complying with the economic rules imposed by the European body.

Barça's case is especially serious. UEFA has imposed a fine of 15 million euros (€15 million) on the entity presided over by Joan Laporta. An amount that puts the club in serious trouble, as they're not going through their best financial moment.

Joan Laporta, affected

The double blow has left Joan Laporta in a very difficult position. In a single day, he has lost one of the star signings of the summer and received a multimillion-euro fine. The pressure is mounting on the board, and the sports planning is now in question.

Everything pointed to Nico Williams being the jewel of the new project, but his renewal with Athletic has been completely unexpected. Meanwhile, UEFA has finished digging the hole with the €15 million sanction. For Barça and Joan Laporta, this July 4 has become one of the darkest days in history.