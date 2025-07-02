Mercadona gets ahead of Lidl with the product that sells out every summer: less than €4

Mercadona has an ace up its sleeve for those who can't stand the heat or the damage it leaves on the skin. It's nothing new, but every summer it quietly finds its way into shopping carts. Its effect is fast, refreshing, and so comfortable that many won't trade it for anything.

There are things only Mercadona knows how to do well: simple, inexpensive products that end up becoming summer essentials. This one in particular is almost a tradition when temperatures rise. It helps soothe, care for, and leave your body feeling good without complicating your life.

The perfect ally to survive summer

When the heat intensifies, keeping your skin fresh and cared for becomes almost a daily necessity. Especially after a day at the beach or a long exposure to the sun, your body craves relief. It's in those moments when a simple and effective product can make a difference in any personal routine.

| Mercadona

On Mercadona's shelves, there's a body gel that's been gaining prominence, especially during the hottest months. It refreshes immediately, soothes redness, and provides a very pleasant sensation. It's perfect after sun exposure, but also after hair removal or shaving, times when your skin needs a break.

Its formula is designed to deeply hydrate and provide freshness without being sticky or heavy. It contains aloe vera extract, an ingredient known for its soothing and softening properties. In addition, it's enriched with oats and vitamins C and E, which help nourish and regenerate the skin.

Another advantage is its format: a 13.5 fl. oz. (400 ml) bottle that lasts for many daily applications without any problem. It costs only 4.10 euros, a reasonable price for a product that delivers. You can apply it daily without complications; you just need to massage it in until it's absorbed.

A Mercadona aloe vera gel that doesn't disappoint

Mercadona's aloe vera gel is designed for those seeking relief without giving up a formula with quality ingredients. It absorbs quickly, doesn't stain, and leaves a clean feeling. That's why it's become one of the most highly rated products in its body care range.

The oats it contains are known for their soothing effect, ideal for skin suffering from sun exposure or external aggressions. Vitamins C and E act as antioxidants that help protect the skin. All this makes it a complete skin care solution at any time of day.

| Mercadona

The gel's texture is fresh, transparent, and not greasy, something many people value in a product for continuous use. You don't need to spend much time applying it, since it quickly blends into the skin. After using it, your skin feels soft and with a lasting sensation of hydration.

Available in any physical store and also online, it's easy to restock when it runs out or take it with you when traveling. Mercadona has opted for a formula that works, without overcomplicating things. In summer, when freshness is most appreciated, this gel becomes a practical and economical solution.

