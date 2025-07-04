Vinícius Júnior gets a scolding from Florentino Pérez: 'Why...?'

Vinícius Júnior isn't going through the best moment of his successful sports career. Since he wasn't awarded the Ballon d'Or, his performances on the field have been highly questioned.

His performance has dropped alarmingly, with a drastic decline in his statistics for attempted dribbles and shots on target.

Although he's still a key player for Real Madrid, it seems Vinícius doesn't quite feel comfortable.

This lack of confidence in his game is reflected in his performance on the field, which is causing concern among both fans and his own teammates.

A controversy unrelated to soccer

However, the latest controversy involving Vinícius Júnior has little to do with his performance on the field.

| Canva

It's also not related to the issue of racism, something that has been recurring in recent months. This time, the controversy centers on his relationship with Real Madrid.

Florentino Pérez still trusts him

For Florentino Pérez, Vinícius Júnior is the emblem of the team and, barring any surprises, will continue to be so.

Real Madrid's president knows that when Vinícius is at his best, he's one of the best footballers in the world. For this reason, he's determined to renew his contract once the Club World Cup ends.

The idea is for Vinícius Júnior to extend his ties with the club and, at the same time, improve his financial terms.

This was Florentino Pérez's plan, but what happened in the last few hours has left Real Madrid's president surprised.

A strange move on Instagram

Vinícius Júnior deleted from his Instagram account the photos in which he appeared celebrating the Champions League titles he has won with Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

He has also removed from his biography his current job title: "Real Madrid footballer." This move caught the attention of the media and fans, sparking speculation about a possible change of scenery for the Brazilian.

Florentino asks for explanations, but there are no clear answers

In response to this move, Florentino Pérez has asked Vinícius Júnior for explanations. Real Madrid's president wants to understand what motivated this change on the footballer's social network: "Why did he remove the photos?"

| Europa Press

However, Vinícius's entourage has assured that the blame was on "the agency that manages the footballer's communications," not a personal decision by him.

Contract renewal guaranteed

Despite the controversy on social media, it seems the situation will remain a simple anecdote.

Florentino Pérez still fully trusts Vinícius Júnior, and the Brazilian's contract renewal with Real Madrid seems almost guaranteed.

The footballer's future remains with the club, and the Instagram incident won't change the president's trust in him.