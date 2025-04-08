U-turn: Zarzuela Sources Confess the Harsh Truth About Princess Leonor

The recent scandals surrounding Princess Leonor have ended up having an effect on the heir to the throne. The reality of Felipe's eldest daughter has come to light and points to the feeling of overwhelm she feels due to so much media exposure. This is confirmed by sources close to Zarzuela after the commotion caused by her bikini photos.

Princess Leonor has been a key figure in the Spanish monarchy since her birth. As she has grown, the media attention on her life has intensified. This constant focus of attention has caused overwhelm and pressure on the young heir.

This Is How Princess Leonor Really Feels

Since her birth, Princess Leonor has been the center of attention of the media. Every public appearance is meticulously scrutinized, and any detail is news. The pressure on her image is constant, and this has ended up taking a toll on the young 19-year-old.

In line with this, sources close to Zarzuela have confessed the truth about Leonor: "she feels a bit overwhelmed" with so much media exposure. Since she began to assume a more present role in the institution, Leonor faces intense media pressure. In Zarzuela, they try to control the situation and keep calm, but she doesn't feel entirely comfortable, they tell Monarquía Confidencial.

Leonor's public exposure is increasingly difficult to manage due to the lack of privacy. Every step she takes is monitored by the media, which complicates her personal life. Photos of her in private moments, like on the beach in Uruguay, are quickly spread, increasing the sense of vulnerability.

The young princess, still in her adolescence, faces media treatment that from Zarzuela they consider inappropriate. Despite being the heir to the throne, they believe there are certain areas of her life that shouldn't come to light. Especially because it puts her safety at risk and places the rest of the Royal Family in the media spotlight.

Princess Leonor wishes to be able to move normally among people her age without having lenses constantly watching her. Moreover, this media surveillance also affects her group of friends who try to protect her by creating a kind of shield. This increases her discomfort.

Zarzuela Tries to Protect Princess Leonor

The Royal Family is aware of the pressure Princess Leonor suffers. They seek to protect her and give her the necessary space to develop normally. However, the magnitude of the media attention makes this task difficult.

On several occasions, the Royal Household has tried to protect her from this type of media exposure. However, the constant dissemination of images and news makes good results difficult. Especially in the digital age where any snapshot quickly circulates through the 2.0 universe.

As things stand, social media also play a crucial role in her exposure. Every photo, video, or comment is quickly amplified, taking the pressure to unsustainable levels. These days, a debate has opened about to what extent the lives of royalty members should be exposed.

There are those who believe that, as public figures, everything around them is noteworthy, while others think otherwise. But if there is someone who has fought to protect Leonor, it is her mother, the queen. "She wants to protect her daughter above all else," they say from Zarzuela.

She knows what it is like to be under public scrutiny and doesn't want Princess Leonor to go through the same. Therefore, although she hasn't been able to prevent the dissemination of certain images, she believes it is "an invasion of her privacy."