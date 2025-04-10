This Is How Princess Leonor Treats Elcano's Sailors: There Are Images That Prove It

Princess Leonor is the focus of a breaking news story following her visit to Valparaíso, Chile, where she was under media scrutiny. It was the first time the heir was seen after her bikini photos, and the eldest daughter of the kings captured all the attention. Thanks to this, there are images that show how Leonor treats the sailors of Elcano: with respect and acting as a "guide."

At each stop the training ship makes, it opens its doors to visitors who wish to see it from the inside. Although Leonor is not usually present during these visits, she made an exception in Chile and kept a close attitude.

| Europa Press

Princess Leonor's Treatment of Elcano's Sailors Confirmed

Princess Leonor is already back on board Elcano heading to her next destination: Peru. Before that, she spent a few days in Valparaíso, Chile, where she was able to enjoy her free time and the local cuisine. It was the first time the heir was seen after the scandal of her bikini photos and all eyes were on her.

This provided the opportunity to confirm with images how Princess Leonor treats the sailors of Elcano: with respect and acting as a "guide." With complete normality and equality with the rest of the midshipmen, Leonor welcomed a group of visitors on the ship. During her stop in Chile, Elcano's doors were opened for curious people and students who wanted to visit it.

| Instagram, @armadaesp

As a rule, Felipe's daughter is not usually present during guided tours, but this time, she made an exception. She joined the rest of her companions on equal terms to welcome the visitors. This confirms the good treatment and good relationship Princess Leonor has with the rest of the sailors.

During the tour, she showed a close and respectful attitude with everyone present. Her interaction with the crew was informal and friendly, creating a relaxed and natural atmosphere. Despite her status as a future queen, during the visit Leonor was just one of the midshipmen.

In Valparaíso, she acted as a guide, showing the ship to students and sharing her experience. This willingness to lead and share knowledge reflects her commitment to her companions' training and her integration into life on board.

Princess Leonor, Just Another Member of Elcano

Life on Elcano involves living in confined spaces and adapting to a strict routine. Leonor has learned to organize her personal space and adapt to the ship's conditions. This predisposition has helped her relationship with the rest of her companions to be excellent.

On the ship, Leonor is not perceived as the heir but as just another midshipman. She participates in all training and recreational activities, mingling with the rest of the students whom she treats with politeness and camaraderie. The crew feels connected to her and highlights the naturalness with which Leonor interacts with all of them.

| Europa Press

This polite treatment is also received by those who, at some point, end up interacting with her. For example, during one of the breaks in Valparaíso, Leonor, along with a group of friends, ate at a local restaurant. The owner of the establishment later confessed the proper and respectful treatment the heir had with all the restaurant's workers.

She didn't ask for anything extravagant, and the only thing she dared to request was that, please, no photos be taken of her. A request that both the workers and the rest of the diners understood and respected. Leonor, with her exquisite treatment, has managed to win everyone over and is proving to be a worthy heir to her parents.