They Confirm the Open Secret About Julio Iglesias and Raphael: Many People Are Sad

Julio Iglesias and Raphael, the two most iconic singers of our country, are in a delicate situation. Both are experiencing health problems that, in Julio's case, he himself clarified a few days ago. Now, what was an open secret about the two artists has just been confirmed: they hadn't spoken to each other for years.

Yesterday, TardeAR was able to speak with Raphael, who continues treatment for the cancer he was diagnosed with a few months ago. During the conversation, he was asked about Julio's recent statements confirming his mobility issues. The man from Jaén explained that he had been able to speak with him after 20 years without speaking to each other.

| Europa Press

Julio Iglesias and Raphael's Secret Confirmed

Julio Iglesias and Raphael are two giants of Spanish music who represented their country worldwide. They represent an essential part of Spain's musical history and continue to be two iconic figures. However, it was precisely success that ended up distancing them.

This is the open secret that was revealed yesterday on TardeAR by Álex Álvarez. "They hadn't spoken to each other for 20 years," explained the collaborator after speaking with a source close to Raphael. The man from Jaén confessed to the program that he had recently spoken with Julio Iglesias and was aware of his health problems.

| Europa Press

This is what caught Álvarez's attention, as the information he had was that they hadn't always had a good relationship. As a result of Raphael's illness, Iglesias decided to break that distance and years of disputes and confrontations. "From there, they resumed the relationship," explained the collaborator.

But the truth is that more than two decades and a delicate situation had to pass for both to forget what happened between them. If it hadn't been for Raphael's illness, that bad relationship might still have persisted. Fortunately, it hasn't been that way, and both Julio and Raphael have known how to prioritize affection and concern over jealousy and betrayals.

Because, precisely, it was this that motivated them to engage in an unprecedented war. "During their glory days, they had a lot of rivalry between them, they didn't get along," Álvarez stated.

Raphael and Julio Iglesias, Separated by Success and United by Illness

Julio Iglesias surprised this week by clarifying the information that had come out about the complicated situation his health is going through. There was talk about mobility issues due to the aftermath of a benign tumor he had years ago. However, he is completely recovered from that, and Julio explained that he doesn't even think about retiring.

Raphael has been able to speak with him these days, and both have exchanged impressions about how they are doing at the moment. The man from Jaén continues with his cancer treatment and looks notably good. However, it is still unclear when he will be able to return to the stage despite the announcement a few days ago that he would return in the summer.

| Europa Press

The relationship between Julio and Raphael continues to be a topic of debate in various talk shows and media outlets. Until now, it was known that their problems began in the 70s and 80s when their musical successes intertwined. They became natural rivals, and that distance remained until very recently.

The situation began to change when Raphael faced serious health problems, and Julio shared a message of encouragement and support for the man from Jaén. In it, he expressed how much he admired him and the great affection he has always had for him. However, it has now been confirmed that it wasn't always like that and that, for years, that rivalry kept them apart.

Today, they maintain a cordial relationship, but there is still some tension that is gradually dissipating. The passage of time has softened some rough edges. But the bond between Julio and Raphael remains that of two greats who, while recognizing each other's success, maintain a respectful distance.