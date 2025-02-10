Surprise at the Gesture No One Expected from Olga Ríos, Partner of Alexia Putellas

On February 4, Alexia Putellas celebrated her 31st birthday surrounded by love and congratulatory messages. However, one detail has caught her followers' attention and sparked speculation about her personal life.

From the Catalunya Ràdio program, Que no surti d’aquí, they launched a hypothesis that has caused a stir: the possibility that Putellas and her partner, Olga Ríos, are no longer together.

Alexia Putellas: A Public Greeting That Never Came

The player has always been very private about her personal life. Although her relationship with Ríos was known, both have maintained a low profile, without public displays of affection. However, in the age of social media, any absence can be interpreted as a message.

During the program, Marta Montaner expressed her surprise at the lack of public congratulations from Ríos. "I was expecting a greeting from her partner, who is Olga Ríos," she commented on air. A comment that quickly aroused the curiosity of the listeners.

The absence of a message on social media doesn't necessarily mean a breakup. Many couples prefer to celebrate special moments in private, without the need to make them public. However, in this case, Ríos's silence has led to all kinds of conjectures.

Social media have reacted with divided theories. Some believe it is simply an oversight or a personal decision not to share their private life. Others, however, see this as a sign of distancing between the two.

Alexia Putellas, Star of the Super Bowl

Legends need no introduction. Nike's latest ad, aired during the Super Bowl, made it clear that Alexia Putellas transcends borders and is a global star. The Barça midfielder excelled as one of the main stars of the video.

While rumors about her personal life grow, Putellas remains focused on her career. After overcoming a complicated injury, the player continues to work to regain her best form and keep leading Barça in a crucial season.

For now, neither Putellas nor Ríos have made any statements on the matter. As on other occasions, the player seems to prefer to stay away from any speculation and let her personal life remain hers alone.