Bombshell! Florentino is preparing a blockbuster signing: he's Vinícius Júnior's nightmare

Real Madrid still have a lot of work ahead as they look toward next season. In addition to the doubts about the midfield, there are also needs in defense and attack. It's clear that the white team desperately needs a defensive midfielder, but it wouldn't hurt to strengthen the backline with a center-back and the attack with a reliable number 9.

In this regard, talents like Rodri, Konaté, Saliba, or Haaland continue to be mentioned in the club's offices. However, after the significant investment Florentino Pérez made this summer, in order to finalize new signings, it will be necessary to force an important departure.

Vinícius Júnior, in the spotlight

Besides Rodrygo, the other big name being discussed as a possible departure from Real Madrid is Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian hasn't had a brilliant season, and his performance at key moments has raised more doubts than certainties. Florentino Pérez, aware of the situation, has decided to halt his contract renewal, which seemed finalized before the Club World Cup.

For now, Vinícius's continuity is on hold. The club prefers to wait and see how his situation develops in the coming months before making a final decision. Meanwhile, rumors about a possible departure are gaining momentum again, especially with Saudi Arabia lurking.

For weeks, there has been talk of a supposed offer of 350 million euros (about 385 million USD) from Saudi soccer. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the interest exists and the context doesn't help calm the rumors. With such a figure on the table, Florentino Pérez can make any decision regarding Vinícius Júnior.

Florentino Pérez wants Vinícius Júnior's 350 million to sign the best

Florentino Pérez is analyzing all the options. Nothing is finalized, but the possibility of letting Vinícius leave in exchange for a historic sum is tempting. Even more so considering that the president dreams of Rodri.

Rodrigo Hernández, current pivot for Manchester City, is the superstar who has been strongly linked in recent weeks. The Spanish midfielder is a true obsession for Florentino Pérez, who sees him as the perfect replacement for Casemiro, Kroos, and Modric. His profile fits perfectly with what Xabi Alonso needs to lead the midfield.

Vinícius Júnior is stunned

Vinícius Júnior is surely shocked by the news. Rodri was the winner of the last Ballon d'Or, so his possible arrival at Bernabéu could accelerate the Brazilian's departure. This is a situation that is certainly worth following closely.

The summer promises to be eventful in Chamartín. Between frozen contract renewals and superstar signings, Florentino Pérez faces decisions that will shape the immediate future of Real Madrid. Selling Vinícius Júnior and signing the best midfielder in the world, Rodri, is an issue that must be addressed.