Surprise on 'Espejo Público': They Can Now Confirm Sara Carbonero's Big News

Espejo Público has left viewers speechless by confirming an unexpected piece of news related to Sara Carbonero's personal life. According to reports, the journalist remains a target of the press.

This morning, Susanna Griso and her team of collaborators dedicated part of their broadcast to analyzing the media impact that some of the celebrities in our country currently have. "From selling a lot to selling nothing," could be read in one of their captions.

However, despite discussing several well-known faces, one of the main protagonists of this debate has been Sara Carbonero. For years, the television presenter's love life has been one of the most recurring topics in the Spanish social press.

A situation that, as we all know, originated from the unexpected and romantic kiss she shared with Iker Casillas on July 11, 2010. That day, after winning the World Cup held in South Africa, the former goalkeeper made his romantic relationship with the communicator official.

Since then, and throughout their relationship, both Sara Carbonero and the father of her children suffered constant pursuit by reporters. A problem with which both continued to deal long after their separation.

However, unlike other well-known faces, the interest in their respective love lives has not diminished. Or at least, that is what a well-known paparazzo confirmed this morning on the set of Espejo Público.

Espejo Público Surprises with the Latest They Have Told About Sara Carbonero

According to the collaborator of Espejo Público, currently, the lives of Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas continue to capture the interest of the press. In fact, he had no qualms in stating that, for him, "they were the top characters." "Both together and apart," he added.

The paparazzo assured that the journalist "has always been a person who sold her style and sold everything she did." "I would do 'Sara went to the optician to buy glasses' and it was almost a cover. Everything Sara did sold."

However, he wanted to make it very clear that Sara Carbonero has never "profited" from the information published about her. This way, he confirmed that she never agreed to any interview with the media.

"Now, separately, Iker with another person sells a lot and Sara with another person also sells," the collaborator of Espejo Público stated firmly.

Meanwhile, Susanna Griso and her colleagues also analyzed the case of Terelu Campos, who, according to them, is quite the opposite. However, they wanted to ask the photographer a question: "Now that Terelu has been without a boyfriend for so long, if she were to have a partner again, would she be revalued?"

"It depends on who the partner is. If it's with an anonymous person, it will give milk for a month," the paparazzo replied to the entire audience of Espejo Público.