A Royal Household Spokesperson Confesses the Truth About Infanta Sofía: 'She's Very...'

A spokesperson for the Royal Household has finally revealed all the mysteries surrounding Infanta Sofía and her future: nothing is decided. The source states that "it's too early" to make a firm decision since "several options are being considered." Unlike Leonor, Sofía is not required to undergo military training, which opens the door for her to explore other scenarios.

For now, what is confirmed is that Infanta Sofía will leave the boarding school in Wales in May. Once she completes her high school studies, the next step would be university, but, as the sources point out, nothing is decided.

Infanta Sofía's future is full of options. She is currently in her second year of the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College and is ready to graduate in May. As this moment approaches, speculations about her next step in life are inevitable and continue to be a topic of interest.

In this regard, a spokesperson for the Royal Household has stepped forward, confessing the truth about Infanta Sofía: nothing is decided. Zarzuela has explained to the magazine Lecturas exclusively that it's still "too early" to determine Sofía's future. The reason is that, unlike Leonor, her sister has "several options" to choose from.

Many believe that the Infanta should follow in Leonor's footsteps, especially regarding military training. Although her future is not necessarily tied to the monarchy, the possibility of her playing an important role in Spain's future is significant. However, this option is dismissed by the Royal Household: "As of today, the possibility of military training for her is not considered."

According to the latest information, the Infanta has chosen to continue her studies at university. An option that pleases the kings who are already looking for possible international institutions for Sofía. This way, she would continue with an international academic education as she has been doing in Wales.

Infanta Sofía Chooses to Continue Studying

As the end of her International Baccalaureate approaches, Sofía is expected to make a firm decision about her academic future. She is at a crucial stage in her life, with important decisions that will shape her future.

This Royal Household source rules out immediate military training for Sofía, but has revealed that the Infanta had military interests. "She considered joining the Army and taking a helicopter pilot course," it explains. However, she ultimately dismissed this possibility and has decided to lean toward university education.

This shift toward university doesn't mean that Sofía has completely ruled out military training. In fact, some voices within Zarzuela suggest that it would be beneficial for her to receive training similar to her sister's. However, it seems that, for now, the Infanta is more focused on obtaining an education that allows her to explore new areas of knowledge.

Spanish and foreign universities are on her radar, and although there are no official confirmations, it is rumored that she might study abroad, possibly in Washington. The support of her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, will be crucial in this decision-making process. Both are trying to guide her and have shown willingness to help her in whatever she needs.

Regardless of her professional choice, Infanta Sofía will continue to fulfill her royal duties. She will participate in official events and represent the Crown when necessary. Additionally, this April 29, she will reach the age of majority, so it is presumed that her role in the institution will experience a significant change.