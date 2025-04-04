Sources Close to King Felipe Confirm Princess Leonor's Complicated Rumor

Princess Leonor became news this week due to the publication of her first photos in a bikini. The commotion was significant, and sources close to King Felipe have confirmed the rumor about how upset the king is over this publication. "They didn't expect they would be published," say people from Zarzuela's circle.

The concern for the young heir to the throne's privacy is evident, and the goal is to avoid this type of publication at all costs. The debate is ongoing, as there are voices that defend naturalness and normalcy over protocol. However, for the royals, there is a deep concern that, from now on, Princess Leonor's private life will be more exposed.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

What Happened After Princess Leonor's Photos Came to Light

The recent publication of Princess Leonor's bikini photos has caused great concern in the Royal Household. These images, taken on a beach in Uruguay, were released this Wednesday by a well-known magazine.

Days after this, those close to King Felipe have confirmed the delicate rumor affecting the princess: the royals are very angry. Not because Leonor let her guard down and exposed herself deliberately, but because of the publication of the photos. Monarquía Confidencial has been able to confirm the Royal Household's discomfort and the opinion the royals have about the exclusive on their eldest daughter.

| Europa Press

"They didn't expect they would be published," say people close to Zarzuela's circle. For weeks, it was known that Princess Leonor had been photographed in a bikini. However, they trusted that they wouldn't end up in any media, something that ultimately did not happen.

Even though Leonor was in a public space, the Royal Household considers that this publication was inappropriate. It was a private moment that, in their opinion, should not have been captured or exposed without consent.

Felipe is especially upset because he believes his daughter's image is being used for commercial purposes. For the Royal Household, protecting Leonor's privacy is crucial at this stage of her life. The last thing they want is for her institutional trajectory to be overshadowed by a debate about her physique and photos in a swimsuit.

Is Princess Leonor Now More Exposed?

Unlike what happened with Princess Leonor's photos in a shopping center in Chile, this time there is no crime. The heir was in a public space and, given her interest as a figure, she can be photographed. However, for the Royal Household, not everything goes, especially when Leonor's bikini images add nothing to her institutional role.

"Her image should be more protected," say sources close to Felipe. It's true that Leonor is a 19-year-old who enjoys her free time like any teenager. However, one must not forget her role as a future queen, which, in certain aspects, grants her greater protection.

| Europa Press

It's not about completely shielding her life, but about choosing which moments are newsworthy and which are not. For years, there has been a fascination with seeing celebrities in swimsuits, and today, it continues to be news. But on an informational level, these publications lack value and only open the debate about the character's physique in question.

This is what Zarzuela wants to avoid with Princess Leonor. They fear that the publication of her photos will open the door to capturing any aspect of her private life, no matter how minimal. However, as long as she is captured in public, there is no constitution of any crime.