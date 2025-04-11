Sources Close to Juan Carlos I Confirm the Very Sad News About Corinna Larsen

Things are getting complicated for Corinna Larsen after it was confirmed, by sources close to Juan Carlos I, his intention to sue her. To his legal battle against Revilla, the businesswoman and supposed close friend of the emeritus has been added. "He doesn't plan to stay still," says Juan Carlos's circle, thus revealing his next moves.

According to explanations, he seeks to defend his honor and reputation, and he doesn't want to be remembered as a corrupt person. For this reason, Corinna is among his next "victims" for everything she said about him in the past. Juan Carlos believes that Larsen's statements have severely damaged his image and he doesn't plan to overlook them.

Juan Carlos I Deals an Unexpected Blow to Corinna Larsen

Juan Carlos I has been making headlines in most media outlets for days. His lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla has set a precedent for the emeritus and now he has pointed to Corinna Larsen.

This is confirmed by Juan Carlos's circle, revealing the sad news that Larsen has just received: she has been sued by the emeritus. OKDiario has spoken with the closest circle of Felipe's father, who has explained the intentions of the former monarch. As they explain, Juan Carlos is tired of what he calls speculations that seek to undermine his image and tarnish his reputation.

Moreover, he feels completely abandoned and without anyone to raise their voice to defend him. That's why Juan Carlos I himself has decided to take the definitive step. "We're talking about an indignant Don Juan Carlos, we're facing a king who doesn't plan to stay still," says his circle.

In the emeritus's own words, "I don't want to go down in history as a corrupt person," and he has begun to make his move. First, he went after the former president of Cantabria, and now Corinna Larsen is his new "victim" for the statements she made about him.

Larsen filed a civil lawsuit in London in 2020. In it, she accused Juan Carlos I of threats, surveillance, and defamation after their relationship ended in 2009. The German businesswoman claimed 126 million pounds for psychological damages and business losses.

Now it is Juan Carlos who takes the lead and sues Corinna to try to clean his image and have his innocence recognized.

Juan Carlos I Defends Himself Alone After the Silence of the Royal Household

For months, Corinna became a protagonist due to her relationship with Juan Carlos I. Her interventions talking about her past with the emeritus made headlines and left him in a very complicated situation. Especially because of the lawsuit she filed five years ago, which Felipe's father's legal team tried to solve.

Juan Carlos feels that he is completely alone and the silence of the Royal Household has further enraged him. Therefore, he has decided to defend himself and take to court those who speculate about the alleged illegalities of his actions.

Corinna made various accusations against the king, including alleged acts of corruption and concealment of funds. Juan Carlos's defense strongly denied these accusations, but the image of the emeritus was severely damaged.

Now he wants to restore it by taking Corinna to court, alleging defamation and damage to his honor. While the Royal Household avoids commenting, stating that "this is part of the private sphere," Juan Carlos's circle has spoken.

Among them, his authorized biographer, Laurence Debray, stands out, who has publicly expressed her support for the emeritus. In fact, she has played an essential role in this legal battle by encouraging him to act, as it is very common in France. Juan Carlos needed little more to take the step and deal an unexpected blow to Corinna Larsen.