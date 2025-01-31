This is the house where Fabiola Martínez lives with her son Kike Osborne: very surprising

Today, Fabiola Martínez and Bertín Osborne are celebrating. This very Friday, January 31, their eldest son Kike has come of age, a very special date that they will surely celebrate together. All this despite the fact that this media couple separated their paths more than four years ago.

It was in January 2021 when the presenter issued a statement through the media announcing his separation from the Venezuelan. After eighteen years together and two children in common, they both decided to separate their paths definitively.

"Fabiola and I have separated recently. There is no specific reason, just coexistence problems. There are no third parties that have motivated us to make this decision, but rather the difficulty of living with our different personalities," he reported at the time.

From then on, she left the family home with her children and settled in a surprising penthouse located between Paseo de la Castellana and Paseo de La Habana (Madrid).

This impressive penthouse has 400 square meters (4,305 square feet), distributed in a large kitchen, an imposing terrace, a spacious living room, and four large bedrooms and four bathrooms.

However, the most important thing for Fabiola Martínez was that the house had several open areas to facilitate the passage of Kike's wheelchair. Additionally, as expected, the model's penthouse also has a technological system adapted to the needs of her eldest son.

All the details about the house where Fabiola Martínez currently lives with her children, Kike and Carlos

As soon as ending her marriage with Bertín Osborne, Fabiola Martínez began to search for the ideal apartment to live with her children. A property that met all the necessary requirements to make life easier for Kike, who has turned 18 today.

After a long search, the model found the perfect home: a 400 square meter (4,305 square feet) penthouse located in one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Madrid.

This property, valued at 2.5 million euros, is owned by television presenter Carlos Sobera. As soon as Fabiola Martínez learned of its existence, she contacted him to rent it.

As we have seen on her social media, the model has filled the penthouse with functional furniture so that her son can access every corner. Additionally, she has played with the combination of light and dark elements to provide warmth to her home.

At the entrance of the house, an elegant wooden piece of furniture stands out where Fabiola Martínez has placed several family photographs. Plants are also a must, adding a cozy touch and filling the space with life.

Additionally, thanks to Fabiola's posts, we have also been able to learn all the details of her kitchen. It is a fully equipped space decorated in white tones, providing a sense of spaciousness. It also includes a small bar.