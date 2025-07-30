VIDEO | 3 examples of how they've destroyed Catalonia while they were hitting you with taxes

Catalonia is the autonomous community with the most of its own taxes in all of Spain. In total, it has eleven. It's also the one that collects the most. It's also the one that charges a higher percentage in taxes such as the property transfer tax or the regional section of the IRPF. However, the quality of public services not only doesn't improve, but it seriously worsens. In the video you'll find at the top of the video, I give you three specific examples that show the progressive deterioration of Catalonia and how this directly affects you.

The first example is the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lérida. Despite the high tax contributions, in summer this hospital literally turns into an oven. The manager of the Catalan Institute of Health admits that the air conditioning can't keep up. Both workers, users, and family members state that it has even reached 100.4°F (38°C). This has caused some to even have to bring fans from home to withstand the heat. This is not exactly a first-world image.

| Canva de Syda Productions

The second case refers to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, where the collapse of the emergency room is chronic. The case of an 82-year-old person who spent more than 122 hours in the emergency room of this health center in the Catalan capital is highlighted. Other similar cases include elderly people held for 71, 90, 103, or 109 hours. These situations show clear medical negligence, despite the tax pressure to which taxpayers are subjected.

The third and final example refers to the education system. About fifty family associations reported months ago the serious deficiencies of the schools: leaks, kitchens in poor condition, dampness that forces areas to be closed, wiring chewed by rats, lighting problems, and broken blinds. These conditions, far from corresponding to a developed country, call into question the management of public resources.

Yes, many more examples could be given, but these three are illustrative and make it clear that the decline Catalonia is suffering directly affects you. Catalonia has been turned into a tax hell, but its public services are increasingly degraded.