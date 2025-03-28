Silvia Caballol and Xavier Novell Are Celebrating: The Photo That Confirms It

The love story between Silvia Caballol, the woman who won the heart of the former bishop of Solsona, Xavier Novell, has taken an unexpected turn. It has stopped being just a topic of conversation in the media to become a proposal for fiction.

The relationship has caught the attention of one of the country's most influential production companies, La Manchester. This production company, owned by Ricard Ustrell, has secured the rights to adapt the couple's story into a television series.

Silvia Caballol and Xavier Novell Are in Luck

The television adaptation, which will be titled La flor entre les pedres, seeks to explore the most intimate dimension of this relationship that, from its beginning, was surrounded by controversy. The couple formed by Caballol and Novell, former bishop of Solsona, have caused many headlines.

Now, after this information has been confirmed, it is the central axis of a fiction that promises to delve into the most personal aspects of their story. The series, which has already confirmed its title, is projected with the intention of being distributed on streaming content platforms.

A fact that would guarantee it a wide reach both in Spain and in other countries. Although the story has a local component, its focus seeks to take the narrative beyond borders.

Xavier Novell, Former Bishop of Solsona, Doesn't Want to Participate in the Project

The adaptation proposal came after Silvia Caballol revealed that several production companies had been interested in telling their story. Despite Novell's reluctance, who has decided to remain in the background, Caballol accepted the offer and trusted her own judgment.

"Xavier prefers not to get involved and remain anonymous, but he leaves me free to make the decision," commented the protagonist of this story. With the agreement closed, the series begins to take shape, and La flor entre les pedres is emerging as one of the most desired fictions.

The adaptation promises not only to explore the relationship between Silvia Caballol and Xavier Novell. It also promises to explore the social and personal challenges they faced on their path to love, becoming a story of overcoming and courage.

The couple has been involved in a series of speculations due to the differences in the world that existed between them. Especially due to Xavier Novell's transition from the clergy to a new personal life and, above all, the impact that the relationship had in the social sphere.