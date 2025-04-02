Richard Gere and Julia Roberts's Secret Comes to Light: Only Alejandra Silva Knew

Alejandra Silva has witnessed how her husband, Richard Gere, became a protagonist this week alongside Julia Roberts. The false news that they would reunite in the second part of Pretty Woman excited fans of the romantic comedy. Following this information, the secret of Gere and the actress has just been revealed: he earned much more for making the movie.

Until now, this salary disparity between the two international actors was completely unknown. While there have always been differences between one and another, the case of Richard and Julia is of great magnitude. Perhaps, for this reason, it had never come to light, and only their closest circle, like Alejandra, was aware of it.

Alejandra Silva, Knower of Richard Gere's Big Secret

Richard Gere solidified his career as an actor in the 90s with Pretty Woman. Long before, he had worked in other productions, but it was this last one with which he achieved success. Alejandra Silva has now become the wife of the famous actor with whom she enjoys a life, a product of that success in Hollywood.

However, the past always returns, and recently it was speculated that Richard and Julia would reunite in Pretty Woman 2. This possibility was immediately dismissed, but it has brought to light the secret of both actors: he earned much more than his co-star.

When Pretty Woman premiered in 1990, both actors starred in one of the most successful romantic comedies in history. The film catapulted the American actress to fame and solidified Gere's status.

The production grossed $463.4 million at the box office; however, at that time, there was a marked salary difference between the two actors. Despite her leading role, Julia received only $300,000 for her performance as Vivian, the young prostitute. This figure pales in comparison to what Richard Gere received, who obtained a million-dollar sum.

The reason for this large gap between them is based on the fact that Gere was already a recognized actor, so he could negotiate his fee. Julia's career, on the other hand, was just beginning to take off, and she had no room for maneuver.

Richard Gere Forgets His Past with Alejandra Silva

Although Richard Gere has not officially announced his retirement from the acting world, he does lead a more relaxed life. Since marrying Alejandra Silva, the actor has moved to Madrid with plans to settle permanently in Galicia.

The Galicians are eager to have a neighbor of such renowned reputation, whom everyone remembers for Pretty Woman. The film became a classic of romantic cinema and was a box office hit in the 90s. Today, very few are unaware of the beautiful love story between Vivian and Edward.

What was unknown is that, despite the millions earned, Julia earned much less than Richard. A situation that, years later, would be reversed with the actress's new projects.

Roberts's career took an impressive turn, starting with a much higher salary in Runaway Bride, where she earned $17 million. From that moment on, she established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. In comparison, Gere received a lower figure in his subsequent projects.

Despite the salary difference in Pretty Woman, both actors maintained an excellent professional and personal relationship over the years. Although more than three decades have passed since they worked together, they continue to show their admiration in interviews.