Canales Rivera, Cousin of Fran Rivera, Breaks His Silence: 'Inexplicable Things and...'

Canales Rivera is going to sit tonight on the set of ¡De Viernes! to talk about the news related to his family. However, hours before his upcoming interview, Fran Rivera's cousin has broken his silence on social media: "That's why there are inexplicable things and incomparable people".

This Friday, March 28, the television collaborator has returned to his Instagram profile for a very special reason: his 51st birthday. For the occasion, he has shared a revealing post with all his followers.

In it, we can see several photos of Canales Rivera sitting on a boat, which is stranded on one of our country's beaches. Some snapshots that, as can be seen, were taken at sunset.

However, what has most caught the attention of this publication has been the words he has written alongside these images. A moment that Fran Rivera's cousin has taken advantage of to break his silence and share a deep reflection with the rest of the internet users:

"3-28-1974, My 51st birthday. The value is not in time, but in the intensity with which you take things. That's why there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things, and incomparable people... Lucky me".

Hours before his upcoming television appearance, Canales Rivera wanted to break his silence on social media to celebrate his 51st birthday. A moment he has taken advantage of to highlight the existence of "inexplicable things and incomparable people".

As expected, Fran Rivera's cousin's latest post has not gone unnoticed among the rest of Instagram users. So much so that several of them have wanted to congratulate him on this very special day for him.

"Many congratulations and may you have many more as young as this," one of his followers wrote to Canales Rivera. "Many congratulations for this new year that you receive with joy," another internet user wished him.

However, there are those who have taken the opportunity to applaud the stance he has taken all this time in relation to Fran Rivera's family issues:

"I congratulate you for the attitude taken in defense of your family. For your uncle Paco's things thrown in the dump, it's a lack of respect for the Rivera family... And for the memory of your aunt, whom I had the honor of meeting. A kiss, a hug, and again congratulations on your birthday".