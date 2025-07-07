They inform Xabi Alonso about what happened, total shock: 'His favorite signs for...'

Xabi Alonso has landed on Real Madrid's bench after spending several successful seasons in German soccer. Leading Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish coach won the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League final. These are two impressive achievements that he now wants to repeat in his new stage at Santiago Bernabéu.

However, Xabi Alonso won't have it easy, since Real Madrid is coming off a very inconsistent season. The results didn't go their way last season and injuries hit the most important players in the locker room hard. The white club ran out of options in several competitions ahead of time, which led to Carlo Ancelotti's sudden departure.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Now, with Xabi Alonso in charge, it seems that everything has changed for the better. The team is giving off good vibes and has taken a step forward in terms of intensity and tactical structure. The new coach has introduced important adjustments: he's changed positions, varied formations, and managed to help some footballers regain their best form.

As a result, Real Madrid is already in the semifinals of the Club World Cup, showing a solid and ambitious version. But not everything is good news at the white house. In recent hours, Xabi Alonso has received a cold shower: Arsenal have made the signing of Zubimendi official, one of the coach from San Sebastián's most desired players.

Xabi Alonso says goodbye to Zubimendi

Zubimendi is a complete midfielder, with great tactical intelligence, technical quality, and the ability to build play from the back. In Xabi Alonso's mind, he would've been key for his new project at Madrid. There was even consideration that he could be a natural replacement for Toni Kroos, who still doesn't have a replacement since his retirement.

However, Arsenal have been quicker and more decisive. The London club have paid over €60 million to secure the services of the Real Sociedad player. Zubimendi has already posed with the "Gunner" jersey and has been officially presented in London.

The news has caught Xabi Alonso by surprise, as he was counting on him as a key piece to strengthen Madrid's midfield. Now, the coach will have to look for new alternatives for that position. Sports planning is still underway, but losing Zubimendi is a tough blow for his plans: the market doesn't stop, and Xabi already knows it perfectly well.