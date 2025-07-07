ERC expels a party member from the chat group for questioning Najat Driouech

The Islamic veil is one of the most controversial topics in this legislative term in the Parliament de Catalunya. Proposals from Vox and Aliança Catalana to ban the veil in schools and public spaces have put the left on the ropes. They have exposed their contradictions between defending radical feminism and protecting an instrument of women's oppression.

Among those who defend the veil most fervently is ERC. Oriol Junqueras's party has undergone a process of Islamization within its ranks. It has an increasing number of Muslim representatives and has imposed internal censorship to prevent cracks on this issue.

Xavier Martínez-Gil, a member of ERC's critical sector and former candidate of the Recuperem ERC list, reveals this. The critics are characterized not only by their radical separatism stance, but also by fighting the party's woke drift. Martínez-Gil has reported pressure for challenging the official narrative imposed from the leadership regarding Islamism.

This member has shared Najat El Hachmi's reflection on the "harm" the left causes on this issue. Martínez-Gil has taken the opportunity to share something that happened to him. His testimony reflects the lack of freedom and internal censorship that prevails in Esquerra regarding the issue of Islam.

Repeated insults and expulsion

Xavier Martínez-Gil asked in an ERC members' chat if Najat Driouech had attended the march in favor of the LGTBI community. According to him, this was the reason for receiving "repeated insults" and being "expelled" from the chat. He says he was called xenophobic and accuses the party of "dogmatism" and of cutting off debate.

In the comments, a user on X raises a theory that has been circulating for some time: Is ERC using the defense of the burka for electoral interests? Some believe that, in the midst of a voting crisis, the Republicans are trying to control an electoral niche for the future.

Many see a contradiction in ERC presenting itself at the same time as a defender of LGTBI rights and of Islamism. A few days ago, we saw Esquerra deputies like Tània Verge and Raquel Sans defending the Pride March in Budapest. Meanwhile, they deny that Islam is incompatible with Western values.

ERC defends the use of the Islamic veil even though it is an element of control and oppression of girls and women. Meanwhile, it ignores that in Islamic countries homosexuality is persecuted. Contradicting this, in Esquerra, leads to insults and marginalization.