Historic swap between PSG and Real Madrid: 'Rodrygo leaves so that ... arrives'

Rodrygo's situation is starting to become a cause for concern at Real Madrid. The Brazilian striker, who for a time was considered better than Vinícius, has seen his performance plummet in recent months. The expectations placed on him aren't being met, and that's beginning to have consequences both on and off the field.

Since Xabi Alonso arrived on the white bench, Rodrygo has gradually lost prominence. So far in the Club World Cup, he has only played 92 minutes (92 min), even though he started as a starter against Al Hilal. This is a revealing fact that clearly shows the new coach's enormous lack of trust in the Brazilian, who is beginning to accept that his departure is a matter of time.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo moves further and further away from Real Madrid

This isn't the first time Rodrygo has been close to leaving the club. Last summer, Manchester City showed strong interest in signing him, and the player even flirted with the possibility of playing under Pep Guardiola. In the end, he decided to stay at Santiago Bernabéu, but the situation hasn't improved.

Now, a new destination appears on the horizon: Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian club has shown real interest in acquiring Rodrygo's services. In this context, Florentino Pérez has acted quickly.

Florentino Pérez sets a condition for Rodrygo and PSG

Real Madrid president would be willing to accept the deal, but only under one condition: that a direct swap takes place. The player Real Madrid is interested in is Vitinha, PSG's midfielder and one of the most important pieces of the team led by Luis Enrique.

Vitinha is a footballer with great technical quality, tactical intelligence, and the ability to dominate the midfield. He has become one of the best in the world in his position. He would fit like a glove at Bernabéu.

PSG doesn't want to part with Vitinha, and they've demanded a very high fee for his transfer. However, Rodrygo's presence as a bargaining chip could make the deal easier. Real Madrid knows this, which is why they've proposed a swap that, if it becomes reality, would mark a turning point in the market.

Florentino Pérez sees Vitinha as the perfect complement for the midfield of the future, alongside Camavinga, Valverde, and Bellingham. If PSG accepts the swap, Rodrygo will head to Paris and Vitinha will wear white. A historic move that could be finalized very soon.