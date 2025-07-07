Jamal Musiala, midfielder for Bayern Munich, suffered a serious injury during the Club World Cup match against PSG. Barça are already reacting to this major loss. Barça, as we already reported in "e-Notícies", showed interest in Jamal Musiala's situation a couple of summers ago, but the 22-year-old German ended up renewing his contract. Flick was still interested in Jamal Musiala, but after his serious injury, Barça's coach has ruled out his signing, mainly because he has secured 2 new and very different signings.

Barça wanted Jamal Musiala, but that has completely changed in recent weeks. Flick is delighted with the talents from La Masia and, above all, with his current group of midfielders. Flick doesn't want new signings, which is why he has forgotten about Jamal Musiala: Barça know that Flick has 2 confirmed additions ready to make their debut.

Jamal Musiala, a midfielder considered one of the best in the world, renewed his contract with Bayern Munich until June 2030 and won't sign for Flick's Barça. The German midfielder had been linked with a move to Barça, but this renewal closed the doors to the culer club, at least in the short term. Jamal Musiala renewed with the German club and, therefore, Barça forgot about his signing, although after the injury it's even more unlikely.

Barça's response to Jamal Musiala's serious injury: "Flick has 2 signings..."

Barça could have considered signing Jamal Musiala, but the Stuttgart native has suffered a serious injury and his signing now seems it will never be considered by the Catalan club. In addition, Jamal Musiala has been ruled out because Flick has 2 more signings who, as we've been reporting, play in the same position as the 22-year-old German midfielder.

Barça explored the signing of Jamal Musiala, but the quick and skillful Bayern midfielder was asking for a lot of money to join the club as a free agent and, therefore, was completely ruled out. In addition, Jamal Musiala has fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle during the Club World Cup, so his physical condition will be a big question mark: Flick is already reacting.

Flick and Barça respond to Jamal Musiala's injury: "Two new signings, ready to make their debut"

Barça won't sign any midfielder during this summer transfer window. Jamal Musiala had already been ruled out, but Barça have taken the opportunity to confirm that the young German star isn't part of their future plans. However, Flick will strengthen his midfield with 2 exciting new signings: both come from La Masia and are fully confirmed.

Barça will start preseason in 5 days and will do so with several "new signings". All players have been drafted, but the presence of Malian Ibrahim Diarra and "Dro" Fernández will stand out, both members of Barça's youth academy. Flick has more players, but the aforementioned ones stand out: they must be Barça's future and the ones who will make people forget about the signing of the injured Jamal Musiala, who will undergo surgery soon.