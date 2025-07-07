Simeone asks for two more signings from Barça: the first one has already arrived at Metropolitano

Simeone remains alert to the transfer market in search of reinforcements that will allow Atlético de Madrid to improve their performance. The Argentine coach has already managed to bring in Retegui, who arrived from Atalanta, but he wants more. Specifically, his goal is to take advantage of the situation at FC Barcelona.

Simeone is aware that the Catalan team is the best team at the moment, and he doesn't rule out trying for several signings. The first has already arrived: Clément Lenglet. The French defender has definitively left Camp Nou to continue at Metropolitano after a strong campaign last season; but there's more.

| Europa Press

Fermín López, priority target for Simeone

Simeone's second major goal is Fermín López, a Barça midfielder. In recent days, there has been strong speculation that Deco and Laporta are open to offers for the Andalusian player. The competition in the Barça midfield means not everyone can get the desired minutes, so if an offer above €60 million arrives (€60 million), Fermín will have to leave.

Simeone favors a physical and attacking midfield, in which Fermín López would fit very well. However, for now, Fermín doesn't intend to leave Barça, since his dream is to succeed as a Barça player. He wants to fight for a starting spot and earn Flick's full trust, but Atlético's interest is real.

Marc Casadó, the finishing touch for Simeone

Simeone's final target is Marc Casadó, another young Barça talent. His price is around €50 million (€50 million). The presence of Frenkie de Jong and Bernal's recovery leave him without a place.

The pressure combined with Barça's financial needs could lead to a sale. Simeone believes that adding Marc Casadó would strengthen his project. Marc is under contract until 2028 and is looking for playing time; Atlético would offer him immediate prominence.

However, as with Fermín López, Marc Casadó has absolutely no intention of leaving FC Barcelona. He grew up at La Masia and it has taken him a lot to reach the elite, so he'll try to stay by all means. Flick will likely let him know he won't be a starter, and that's when Simeone could take advantage.

Simeone pressures Barça and Deco will decide

The final decision depends on Deco, Barça's sporting director. The Catalan club needs to strengthen their finances and income from both players would be a financial lifeline.

Meanwhile, Simeone sends clear messages: he wants Marc Casadó and Fermín López. The Atlético environment is already working to close sales and free up salary space. Let's remember that Barça is asking €50 million for Casadó and €60 million for Fermín.