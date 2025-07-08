Xavier García Albiol, the unexpected link between PP and Carles Puigdemont

The choice of Xavier García Albiol to preside over the 21st National Congress of PP was by no means naive. The mayor of Badalona has acted as a counterweight to Alejandro Fernández in his dispute with Génova. As someone close to Feijóo, Albiol has defended his strategy of agreements in contrast to Fernández's intransigence regarding rapprochement with Junts.

| YouTube

PP's congress, held next weekend, has served to clarify Alberto Núñez Feijóo's strategy to reach Moncloa. However, it has also been interesting for settling the struggle between different sectors of PP in Catalonia. In this regard, Albiol clearly emerges strengthened.

Albiol gains influence in PP

Alejandro Fernández, whom many considered finished when he challenged Feijóo, has not only managed to remain in his position. He has also consolidated his influence with his good results and the growth of his profile in Parliament.

However, Fernández remains an outsider within Catalan PP, which is firmly controlled by Feijóo's men—Albert García Albiol and Daniel Sirera. Aware of his situation within the party, generous with the opportunity opened after PSOE's crisis, Fernández has yielded on the veto against Junts. However, in contrast to the logic of winners and losers, he has presented it as a reflection of plurality and unity within PP.

Nevertheless, it is inevitable to think that this unity benefits the Feijóo-aligned sector to the detriment of dissenters, such as Ayuso or Alejandro. In Catalonia, Albiol's inner circle is consolidating, which is reflected in the entry of Daniel Sirera and Juan Fernández into the national executive.

Junts 'pressing' increases

Albiol is not wasting any time. Once he has strengthened his opposition, he has called on Junts to support the motion of no confidence. He has addressed the party to ask them to "listen to the voters on the street and not to their own interests." In case there were any doubts, he has shown himself open to reaching agreements with Junts members on specific issues such as the economy.

At the same time, Albiol has set the requirement of visiting Puigdemont as a red line. The mayor of Badalona is clear that PP should not go to Waterloo: "He is a person fleeing from justice," he has reminded, "and if this is the approach, PP can't accept it."

Albiol has suddenly become a valuable link between Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Carles Puigdemont. Negotiations remain very complicated, but internal PP sources acknowledge that something has changed in recent days. In this regard, Albiol's profile could be key to attracting the conservative sectors of Junts to a pragmatic shift.

Albiol and Puigdemont, cordial relationship

To begin with, Albiol has gone from being a vilified politician in Catalonia to one of the most highly regarded mayors who garners the most consensus. Even many separatist supporters admit to voting for Albiol in private. In the current context, many see him as a model of success in restoring order in post-proces Catalonia.

His profile has come to transcend PP's initials, and this generates sympathy for him in Junts sectors bordering Aliança Catalana. In this regard, he is more popular in Junts than Alejandro Fernández. He himself has acknowledged that he speaks with many Junts leaders, with whom he has a good relationship and with whom he can talk.

| Junts per Catalunya

Secondly, even more importantly, Albiol keeps a cordial and respectful relationship with Carles Puigdemont. Albiol himself has acknowledged that he met him in the European Parliament a few months ago and they spoke "in a very proper manner."

Now those words from Carles Puigdemont, when, just after the 2023 municipal elections, he praised Albiol's work in Badalona, make sense. Albiol's and current Junts's discourse on immigration and security is not so different. This creates a certain closeness between the two.

For Junts, Albiol is in PP what Zapatero is in PSOE. The mayor of Badalona acts as a link between PP and Junts in the same way Zapatero fosters understanding between socialists and separatist supporters. His emergence at a time like this could be key for positions that seemed irreconcilable to gradually start coming closer together.