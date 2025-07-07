Laia Aleixandri confirms the best possible news about Aitana Bonmatí: 'she's like...'

Good news for the Spanish women's national team. Aitana Bonmatí, one of the team's biggest stars, has already recovered. No one could've confirmed it better than her friend Laia Aleixandri, who has just returned to Barça to fulfill her dream of playing for the first team.

The most desired return

Laia Aleixandri is Women's Barça's first signing for next season. This isn't just any addition; it's a homecoming. The Catalan center-back was developed at the club and now, after shining elsewhere, returns to wear the first team's jersey.

This will be a very special reunion. Not only because of the club, but also because of her teammates. At Barça, she'll meet many friends from the national team, such as Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí, with whom she shares a very close relationship.

A scare that raised alarms

While the players are focusing on competing in the European Championship, one of the names that caused the most concern in recent days was Aitana's. The Barça footballer had to be hospitalized due to a viral meningitis. This serious illness cast doubt on her participation in the tournament.

Those were tough days; the illness forced her to stop abruptly. No one knew if she'd make it in time. The coaching staff, her teammates, and the fans were on edge.

She returned on time and stronger

Aitana doesn't give up easily. Little by little, she regained her strength and followed the treatment to the letter. With patience, determination, and effort, she has reaped the rewards.

In the recent friendly against Portugal, she played the last minutes of the match. This was her first contact after recovering. Ten minutes (10 min) were enough to show she still has that spark.

Her teammates supported her from the very first moment. They were by her side on and off the field. One of those who has supported her the most has been Laia Aleixandri.

Laia Aleixandri's words

Her teammate and friend Laia didn't hesitate to share how she sees Aitana Bonmatí. Her words made it clear:

"She's like a rocket. She says she feels great... No one can stop her."

This is a phrase that fills the locker room and the fans with hope. Because Aitana hasn't just returned; she's come back stronger.

A team eager to make history

The European Championship is about to begin. Spain is one of the favorites. With a talented generation, a united locker room, and a recovered leader like Aitana, anything is possible.

Laia and Aitana will share a locker room at Barça again after the tournament. For now, the goal is clear: give everything for the national team.