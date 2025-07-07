Vox leader in Terrassa, Alicia Tomás, accuses mayor Jordi Ballart of assaulting her

The growing tension between Terrassa mayor, former Socialist Jordi Ballart, and Vox councilor Alicia Tomás erupted this Sunday during the main festival. At the traditional Ball a la Plaça, the three Vox councilors displayed a banner with the slogan "we don't dance with authoritarians." This caused the mayor, who has held a grudge against Alicia Tomás for some time, to react angrily.

| @aliciaterrassa

The Vox leader in Terrassa claims that the mayor grabbed her arm to forcibly take the banner away. The councilor reports "shouting, shoving, and violence" from Ballart and other members of the municipal government. She adds that "they've crossed every line" and that "they're losing control because they know the street no longer belongs to them."

Tomás has shared the sequence of the confrontation in a tweet where she condemned the behavior of the mayor and his councilors. Vox Terrassa has denounced the "assault" and the "attempt at censorship" by Jordi Ballart's government. The party has shared images showing the tense moments that took place in the square.

The Vox councilors were confronted by people present during the altercation. "This is what our representatives suffer in many areas of Catalonia," the party said, complaining about the situation.

Alicia Tomás and Jordi Ballart, high tension

The former Socialist mayor and the Vox leader have been fueling a tension that goes beyond political rivalry for some time. Tomás has led Vox's rise in Terrassa, breaking through in the last municipal elections with three councilors. Her party has grown by denouncing the increasing insecurity, for which they blame the municipal government's leniency.

The tension escalated a few weeks ago when Vox blamed Ballart and his policies for the rise in rapes in Terrassa. Everything started with the report of a rape of a woman by two foreigners. This led to clashes between Ballart and Tomás.

Tomás attended the plenary session wearing a controversial T-jersey and ended up being expelled by the authorities. Since then, Vox has claimed to be the target of censorship by the mayor and the municipal government. The tension has continued to rise until it erupted this Sunday.

According to Crónica Global, the incident in the square caused tense moments with shoving and insults. In the end, the Vox councilors chose to leave the area. Everything happened amid an impressive police deployment that, according to local media, was unprecedented in previous years.