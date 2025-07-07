Fabrizio Romano makes another Barça signing official: €56M cheaper than Nico Williams

In recent hours, nothing else is being discussed in FC Barcelona's circles. Nico Williams's failed signing has shaken the club's plans and surprised everyone. After two summers full of rumors, meetings, and leaks, Athletic Club's winger has made an unexpected decision: to stay in Bilbao.

Not even Fabrizio Romano, the most reliable journalist in the transfer market, saw this plot twist coming. The Italian had been faithfully reporting every development between Nico Williams and Barça. However, in the end, like everyone else, he was left stunned.

Faced with this change, Barça has been forced to move quickly. Hansi Flick's priority remains the same: to sign a winger who can give Raphinha and Lamine Yamal some rest. In this regard, several candidates have emerged strongly.

Alternatives to Nico Williams

One of the candidates on the culé agenda is Luis Díaz, a Liverpool player. The number 7 is highly regarded, but his price, which exceeds €70 million, makes his signing very complicated. In addition, in recent hours, the possibility of Luis Díaz joining Bayern Munich has gained momentum, with whom he has already had initial contacts.

Rafael Leao has also been mentioned, Joan Laporta's favorite. However, his contractual situation and high market value make that operation even more difficult. Amid all these high-cost alternatives, an unexpected and much more affordable option has emerged.

Fabrizio Romano points to the chosen one: €56 million cheaper than Nico Williams

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça has completed the signing of Roony Bardghji, Copenhagen's striker, for only €2 million. That is, €56 million less than what Nico Williams would have cost, whose clause amounted to €58 million before his renewal. The young Swede is only 19 years old and has attracted the interest of several major European clubs.

Roony Bardghji is a very skillful winger, with great ability to break through, but also to move inside and finish plays. A versatile profile very much in Barça's style. He can play both on the right wing and the left, which makes him a useful piece for Flick's system.

According to Fabrizio Romano's information, Roony Bardghji has already passed the first part of the medical examination with the Catalan club. In addition, he is expected to join the Asian tour that Barça will carry out this summer. There, the coaching staff will assess his potential and decide whether he stays with the first team or gets minutes with the reserves.

After Nico Williams's rejection, Roony Bardghji's transfer seems like a perfect operation. Young, talented, versatile, and extremely cheap. All that's left is for it to become official.