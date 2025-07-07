Mercadona now has the treat that will save any meal for you: quick and very cheap

In the search for quick, healthy, and delicious solutions for daily meals, many of us find ourselves with time constraints. Well, the perfect solution has just arrived at Mercadona.

The Spanish supermarket has a product that's becoming a must-have for those looking for a tasty, quick-to-prepare, and affordable meal without sacrificing quality.

Mercadona's ready meal offers many advantages

We're talking about Mercadona's frozen chicken pesto pasta, which has been designed to make quick meals both tasty and nutritious. It's a balanced dish that combines perfectly cooked pasta, juicy pieces of chicken, and a pesto sauce packed with flavor. All of this comes in a frozen presentation that keeps perfectly and is ready to be prepared in just a few minutes.

| Mercadona, andresr de Getty Images Signature

Best of all is its unbelievable value for money. For a very low cost, Mercadona offers a complete meal you can enjoy in 10 minutes, ideal for those who have little time to cook. The mix of fresh ingredients and its ease of preparation make this pasta the perfect option for any meal of the day.

The nutritional composition is good and so are its benefits

Besides being easy to prepare, Mercadona's chicken pesto pasta also offers an excellent nutritional option. This dish has a perfect balance of macronutrients: carbohydrates from the pasta, protein from the chicken, and healthy fats from the pesto sauce, which is generally made with olive oil. It's a protein-rich and low-calorie option, which makes it an attractive alternative for those looking to keep a balanced diet.

| Europa Press, Mercadona, en.e-noticies.cat

Each serving offers a moderate amount of saturated fat, making it a fairly healthy option for those trying to control their calorie intake or reduce unhealthy fats. In addition, Mercadona's frozen pesto pasta doesn't contain artificial preservatives, which reinforces its value as a natural option for your meals.

The preparation method is so simple it's surprising

Since it's frozen, you only need to heat it in a pan for a few minutes or in the microwave. In just 5-10 minutes (5-10 minutos), you'll have a hot, tasty, and nutrient-rich dish ready to enjoy. You don't need to add any extra ingredients to this Mercadona food, since the pesto sauce provides all the flavor needed for a delicious meal.

Prices and offers updated on 07/04/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.