Ter Stegen is already working to find a new team, but Barça didn't expect him to start negotiating with the group's no. 1 rival led by Hansi Flick. With the signing of Joan García, Ter Stegen knows he won't be the starter at Barça, which is why he's moving in the transfer market. Barça has allowed him to negotiate, but the club led by Joan Laporta didn't expect Ter Stegen to negotiate with the no. 1 rival of FC Barcelona: it's been a huge surprise.

Europa Press

Confirmed, Ter Stegen has met with Barça's no. 1 rival: he already has a new team

Ter Stegen 'takes down' Barça, he's already negotiating with the club led by Joan Laporta's biggest rival

The German goalkeeper, according to "Diario SPORT", is negotiating with Inter Milan, the team that eliminated Barça in the semifinals of the last UEFA Champions League. Apparently, Ter Stegen and Inter have already exchanged first impressions and it's expected that talks between both parties will progress further and continue to evolve this summer.