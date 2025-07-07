FIFA rewards Szymon Marciniak after helping Real Madrid: 'You're going to referee the p...'

The final stage of the Club World Cup is currently underway, the new international tournament promoted by FIFA. The competition, which aims to pit the best clubs on the planet against each other, is already entering its decisive phase. Only four teams remain: Chelsea and Fluminense will face off in the first semifinal, while PSG and Real Madrid will do so in the second.

A great challenge for Real Madrid

From a Madridist perspective, Xabi Alonso's side have secured a spot in the semifinals after authoritatively defeating Juventus in the round of 16 and Dortmund in the quarterfinals. The white team have shown a high level of competitiveness, combining defensive solidity with attacking power. Xabi Alonso seems to have found the key in his first major tournament at the helm of the Merengue bench.

| Canva

Real Madrid are close to adding another trophy to their cabinet: their dominance in Europe is clear and now they want to bring that power to the world stage. To do so, the white club will face PSG in a clash that promises to be thrilling. However, they won't be alone on the field; by their side, albeit indirectly, will be a familiar face: Szymon Marciniak.

Szymon Marciniak gets the green light from FIFA

The Polish referee, highly respected and experienced, has received an unexpected award from FIFA. Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to officiate the semifinal between Real Madrid and PSG. This decision hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone, especially after the controversial episode in previous matches.

Szymon Marciniak was the referee who disallowed Julián Álvarez's penalty against Real Madrid, a decision that sparked huge debate in the media and on social media. Many believed Julián's double touch was imperceptible, but the Polish referee didn't hesitate and disallowed the goal. This decision shaped the penalty shootout and benefited Real Madrid.

Now, far from punishing him, FIFA have strengthened their trust in Szymon Marciniak. He already officiated the round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus, and now he'll do so again in the semifinals against PSG. Everything suggests that he's one of the international body's favorite referees for high-level matches.

Szymon Marciniak is considered one of the best referees in the world, and his presence in this type of match is no coincidence. Still, it's expected that he won't have to become the protagonist due to any controversial play. Soccer should be the only focus of attention.