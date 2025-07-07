Official, Luis Díaz breaks his silence and announces his future: 'I'm not leaving because of Diogo Jota...'

After Nico Williams didn't sign for Barça, Luis Díaz, Colombian forward for Liverpool, has become the main target for the culer club in this transfer market. Luis Díaz is eager to join Barça and, now that he knows the Catalan club wants him, he has broken his silence to announce his immediate future as a footballer. Luis Díaz has been harshly criticized in recent hours because he didn't attend the funeral of his deceased teammate Diogo Jota, something that could have seriously affected his transfer.

Although culer fans don't want someone with "little sensitivity" to sign for Barça, "e-Notícies" can report that Luis Díaz has almost finalized his next destination. This will be Barça, which plans to pay about €65 million (65 million euros) for the Colombian left winger, who has always been a real option on the table. Luis Díaz thought that, because of his absence from Jota's funeral, Barça would cancel his transfer, but Deco has "let it go" and the Colombian will become a culer.

| Europa Press

Barça and Luis Díaz, Liverpool's forward, have already reached an agreement days ago, but in recent hours, things have moved a bit further. Barça already has an agreement with the forward, who, unlike Nico Williams, is willing to do anything to sign for Barça. Barça has spoken with a Luis Díaz who, as if that weren't enough, has broken his silence in recent hours and announced his future as an elite footballer.

Official, Luis Díaz breaks his silence and announces his future: "I'm not going because of Diogo Jota..."

Luis Díaz showed little sensitivity after Diogo Jota's fatal accident, but Barça hasn't held it against him and, therefore, the transfer is still on track. If nothing goes wrong, FC Barcelona plans to make Luis Díaz's signing official in the coming weeks, but first must finalize a definitive agreement with Liverpool. The Barrancas forward, 28 years old, is convinced about his transfer to Barça: he breaks his silence unexpectedly and announces his immediate future as a footballer.

As we've already reported in this digital outlet, Luis Díaz's future lies at Can Barça, where he will play for the next six seasons. Liverpool's forward plans to announce his departure from the English club this July, although bureaucratic factors could cause a slight delay. Luis Díaz's entourage is worried, especially because of the hostile environment that has arisen due to the Colombian's absence from the funeral of Diogo Jota, his late former teammate in Zamora.

Diogo Jota's case is a "poorly managed matter," Luis Díaz announces his future and the decision surprises

Barça is very close to signing Luis Díaz and, in fact, the Colombian forward has already been the first to confirm it. According to "Mundo Deportivo," Luis Díaz has appeared in a video in which he details that "he's working to make the best possible decision." In this same audiovisual document, Luis Díaz, when asked by a Colombian "influencer," smiles upon hearing the word "Barça."

Luis Díaz spent this past weekend surrounded by several famous content creators in Colombia, which sparked criticism from culers and Liverpool fans. Both fanbases considered it disrespectful, since the vast majority of his teammates were at the funeral of the late Diogo Jota.

Barça assures that Luis Díaz is close to becoming a culer, something the Barrancas forward has already been communicating to those close to him. "The transfer will be finalized this July and we'll make it official on social media," sources close to Luis Díaz confirm. Luis Díaz does trust Barça, which must now reach a financial agreement with Liverpool, the club that holds the rights to the Colombian left winger.