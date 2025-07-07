Bombshell! Deco, betrayed, is stunned by the huge news: goodbye Barça, sold to Bayern

When everything seemed to be going smoothly, recent events have left Deco deeply affected. The sporting director of FC Barcelona, responsible for managing signings, has become the focus of criticism after what happened with Nico Williams. The Athletic winger has left the Catalan club hanging, and now Bayern Munich has put the finishing touch on the situation.

Deco, affected by the Nico Williams situation

For months, Deco has been working to satisfy Hansi Flick's wishes, Barça's coach. The German manager wants to strengthen the wings: he knows that Lamine Yamal and Raphinha can't handle the entire offensive load of such a demanding season. That's why he has requested a reliable reinforcement for that position.

The top favorite was Nico Williams, since all parties were in agreement. The player was open to a change of scenery and Barça, meanwhile, was preparing to make the necessary financial effort. But at the last moment, Nico has decided to stay at Athletic: the reason is still unclear, but it has been a blow for Deco.

Deco's favorite heads to Bayern

With this situation, the sporting director of FC Barcelona revisited old alternatives. One of them has always been Luis Díaz, Liverpool's winger. He knows the Colombian well and loves his playing style: he has always been his top favorite.

Deco knows that Luis Díaz would fit perfectly into the new Barça project. In fact, he has insisted several times that the club should go for him. But the decision to prioritize Nico Williams has had consequences.

While Barça hesitated, Bayern Munich took the opportunity to act quickly. According to the newspaper BILD, the Bavarian club and Luis Díaz already have a closed agreement. The player has accepted the terms and only the official announcement remains: the signing is done.

Barça also miss out on Luis Díaz

This move has surprised Deco, who feels betrayed. Luis Díaz waited for Barça for weeks, aware of the club's interest, and he was willing to play at Camp Nou. However, seeing that the deal wasn't progressing, he ended up accepting Bayern's offer.

In a matter of days, Deco has lost his two main targets to strengthen the wings. First Nico Williams, who preferred to stay in Bilbao, and now Luis Díaz, who's heading to the German champion. Barça, meanwhile, still hasn't signed any winger and the pressure on the sporting director increases every hour.