Pepe Navarro Surprises Everyone With What He Has Said About Ivonne Reyes: 'It's a…'

Pepe Navarro has left more than one person speechless with the latest revelation he has made about his great public rival, Ivonne Reyes. "She is a woman who is not right in the head," he stated to the media.

This Thursday, March 6, Pepe Navarro reappeared in Madrid to attend the International Contemporary Art Fair. A cultural event that will be held at the IFEMA fairgrounds from March 5 to 9.

During his visit to this famous art exhibition, a team from Europa Press had the opportunity to discuss with Pepe Navarro all the news related to Ivonne Reyes. Among them, the post she shared on social media or the latest lawsuit she has filed against him.

Visibly angry and tired of his eternal war with the Venezuelan model over the custody of his son, the television presenter has made a new strong statement. So much so that he didn't think twice about harshly criticizing her again:

"She is sick, she is a woman who is not right in the head. Man, no, have you seen the latest lawsuit she has filed against me? Have you seen it? Have you read it?" Additionally, Pepe Navarro had no qualms in stating that Ivonne Reyes is "the biggest trash in the universe."

Next, after Pepe Navarro stated that he is "fed up" with this situation, the reporters asked him about the latest post by Ivonne Reyes on social media.

On February 26, the model returned to Instagram to share "two paragraphs from the Court of First Instance number 37 of Madrid." A document in which the ruling of said body regarding the paternity lawsuit she filed against Pepe Navarro can be read.

Additionally, Ivonne Reyes took the opportunity to express her dissatisfaction with the media. "Every time you publish something about our son, the word 'alleged' has no place," she wrote in said post.

Now, as expected, the team from the aforementioned news agency has taken the opportunity to learn Pepe Navarro's opinion. After stating that he has four children, the presenter was very clear: "He is not my son, he is not even alleged."

"She will know who the father is. Let her say who the father is, I am not the father," he added. Furthermore, he did not want to miss the opportunity to remind that these tests were done without his consent.

"She has done a test on me... It's curious that you don't talk about that, that she has done a test on me. That she hired some detectives who have declared before a judge that she hired them, she took a test, and the test said... I've told it a thousand times, you should already know."

Finally, before continuing to enjoy the exhibition, Pepe Navarro did not want to miss the opportunity to pose a question to the air. "Why doesn't she sue me, for example, if I say he is not my son?"