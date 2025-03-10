Pablo Urdangarin Decides to Break His Silence in Front of Johanna Zott: 'I Think That...'

Pablo Urdangarin has managed to leave more than one person speechless with the latest personal decision he has made. During his last sports match, he decided to break his silence in front of Johanna Zott: "I think we all have to be very proud of what has happened."

This Sunday, March 9, the son of the former Dukes of Palma and the rest of the Fraikin BM Granollers team played their last match of the season. In this match, they faced off against Ciudad de Logroño.

Although he is always one of the standout players on his team, this time, Pablo Urdangarin became a decisive piece to clinch the victory. This came after he scored in the last minutes of the match, giving them the win by 28 to 27.

It was at this moment that the grandson of Juan Carlos I broke his silence under the watchful eye of Johanna Zott to dedicate a few words to the fans:

"Well, good evening everyone, thank you for coming. I think we all have to be very proud of what has happened. Well, we're going to fight until the end to be able to repeat it next time."

After these emotional and hopeful words, Pablo Urdangarin continued with his speech. "I want you to know that we're all ambitious, that we're very hungry for more, and that we'll keep winning. Thank you very much," concluded Johanna Zott's boyfriend.

Afterward, wearing the MVP jersey, the son of the former Dukes of Palma approached his partner to create the most romantic moment of the day.

Pablo Urdangarin and Johanna Zott, who recently celebrated their second anniversary, shared an emotional hug, followed by several affectionate kisses on the cheek. A scene they gifted us just before leaving the pavilion to celebrate this important victory in private.

Although both Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin always try to be present at their son's matches, this time neither could travel to Barcelona.

However, as expected, the young man once again had the unconditional support of his girlfriend, Johanna Zott. Accompanied by her two parents, the young woman once again became his talisman, witnessing how her boyfriend claimed the MVP title of the match.