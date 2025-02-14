No One Had Imagined the Latest About Cayetano Rivera and Eva González: 'A Misunderstanding'

Cayetano Rivera and Eva González are involved in the latest controversy affecting Paquirri's descendants. No one would have imagined that both would reject one of the renowned master's capes. According to the owner, the rejection was due to "a misunderstanding" related to the date of the meeting, which caused them to lose interest.

The woman clarified that these belongings are not related to Isabel Pantoja. According to her statements, she inherited these items from a manager close to the bullfighter, and her current goal is to sell them. Before putting them up for sale, the woman tried to contact Cayetano and Eva to offer them, however, they showed no interest in recovering them.

| Instagram, @cayetanorivera

Cayetano Rivera and Eva González, Caught Up in the Latest Family Controversy

Cayetano Rivera and Eva González are at the center of one of the least expected episodes of the Rivera-Ordóñez clan. After years of battling with Isabel Pantoja to obtain Paquirri's belongings, they have missed a great opportunity. Recently, it has been discovered that some of the bullfighter's capes have been put up for sale.

Their owner appeared on TardeAR to explain why she had those belongings of Paquirri in her possession and the reason for their sale. What no one imagined is that Cayetano and Eva would refuse to recover them due to "a misunderstanding."

| Europa Press

"I spoke with Cayetano and Eva González, who came to Barbate to see their uncle when he was dying," she recounted. According to the woman's account, she informed them that she had the cape and offered to give it to them, but they never came for it. "There was a misunderstanding with the day of the meeting, and they were no longer interested," she noted.

Meanwhile, Fran also showed no interest in his father's belongings, which is surprising. For years, the Rivera brothers have fought against Isabel Pantoja for the recovery of Paquirri's items, given the sentimental importance of the objects. However, now that they had the chance to recover some of the capes, the Rivera brothers have not shown interest in them.

Cayetano Rivera and Eva González Rejected Paquirri's Cape

The origin of the capes has also caused great curiosity. The owner assured that the items don't belong to the singer and that she received them from a manager of Paquirri. Not being a person interested in the world of bullfighting, she explained that she doesn't wish to keep them and that her intention is to sell them.

"I'm not a fan, and I don't want them," she explained about the reasons that led her to put them up for sale. Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés,' a great friend of Cayetano and Fran, was surprised to learn the whole story. Especially that the two sons of Paquirri had not been interested in these capes.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

"From here, I ask one thing: please give them to his sons," Manuel requested. However, according to the owner's testimony, that was the first thing she did when she wanted to get rid of them. But neither Fran, Cayetano, nor Eva showed the slightest interest in recovering it.

For now, the two capes remain available on an online sales platform. One of them is offered for 1,000 euros, while the other is priced at 4,800 euros. The items are located in two different cities: Córdoba and Barbate.

This new controversy related to Paquirri's inheritance continues to make headlines and contributes to the mystery surrounding his belongings. Additionally, according to journalist Leticia Requejo, some objects supposedly stolen from the bullfighter are currently in Seville, at a friend's house of the singer.