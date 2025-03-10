No One Expected What Juan del Val Has Declared About Sheila Devil: 'She's a...'

Juan del Val has managed to leave viewers speechless with his latest comments about Sheila Devil's current personal situation. "She is a sick person," he stated during his latest television appearance.

This Sunday, March 9, La Roca dedicated part of its broadcast to discussing all the information that has emerged about Camilo Sesto's heir in recent days.

Among other things, Nuria Roca and her colleagues debated the media coverage of delicate cases like Sheila Devil's. Situations involving mental health issues and possible addictions to toxic substances.

At this moment, Juan del Val did not hesitate to reveal what he really thinks about this topic: "She is a sick person." Additionally, he took the opportunity to express his discontent with how this case has been handled in particular.

"I think this is the real debate... I don't care about the rest. I don't know if we should be talking about a person who has these problems," the television collaborator stated.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, Juan del Val also highlighted the "importance" of discussing the topic. At that moment, he did not hesitate to question the professional ethics of some media outlets:

"You can't interview her and then report on a completely sick person.[...]I don't know if the media should be talking about a sick person."

A criticism that is directly related to the latest controversial statements Sheila Devil made just a few days ago. At the end of February, a journalist from the magazine Pronto had the opportunity to speak with her for a few minutes via a video call.

During that interview, the communicator asked her about her complicated and current relationship with her mother, Lourdes Ornelas, at which point she made it very clear that "she is not my mother." "I am Rocío Dúrcal's daughter," she added.

As expected, these words quickly spread like wildfire. So much so that the rest of the media in our country did not take long to share this news, including the program La Roca.

For that reason, Juan del Val did not hesitate to criticize the program he works for. At that moment, he made it clear that such delicate and sensitive topics should not be addressed.

Additionally, he did not want to miss the opportunity to remember all the people close to the protagonists, in this case, Sheila Devil's loved ones. "We have to put ourselves in that family's place[...]They are exposed to everyone talking about them," he added.