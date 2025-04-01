Neither Sarriá nor Pedralbes: This Is the Area Where Dani Alves Will Raise Joana Sanz's Son

After announcing her pregnancy on social media, all eyes have turned to the mansion where Dani Alves and Joana Sanz will raise their child. A property that, as confirmed, is not located in Sarrià or Pedralbes.

It was last Friday, March 28, when it was confirmed that the footballer had been acquitted of the charge of assaulting a 23-year-old woman that was against him. A ruling that the Appeals Section of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia issued two years after the corresponding lawsuit was filed.

A piece of news that, as expected, has caused a great stir in our country. So much so that thousands of people have not hesitated to take sides for and against this judicial decision.

However, a few days later, Dani Alves and Joana Sanz surprised everyone with an unexpected announcement: the arrival of their first child together. "I didn't want to share anything until it was more than evident," the model has assured through her Instagram profile.

Now, after confirming her pregnancy, all eyes have turned to another question. Many are wondering what place the couple has chosen to raise their baby.

Despite Sarrià and Pedralbes being two of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona, everything points to Dani Alves and Joana Sanz having opted for Esplugues de Llobregat. A municipality where the footballer bought an unbelievable mansion in 2010.

This Is the Luxurious Area of Barcelona Where Dani Alves and Joana Sanz Will Raise Their First Child Together

As it has emerged, the luxurious residence of Dani Alves and Joana Sanz is located in an exclusive development in Esplugues de Llobregat. We are looking at one of the most expensive and exclusive municipalities around Barcelona.

The footballer acquired this property in 2010, during his marriage to his ex-wife, Dinorah Santa Ana. In fact, to this day, she is listed as a co-owner of the house.

At that time, Dani Alves paid the impressive sum of five million euros for his mansion. An amount he was able to afford thanks to the fact that, at that time, his career at Barça was booming.

According to the data that have come to light, this unbelievable house was built from scratch, fully adapting to the tastes and demands of the footballer and his ex-wife. The plot covers 7,050 sq. ft. (655 square meters), of which 5,844 sq. ft. (543 square meters) are habitable.

The property features several floors and spacious open areas, as well as multiple rooms and leisure areas. Among its amenities are a gym, a spacious terrace, a garage with capacity for several vehicles, and a pool.

During Dani Alves's detention, Joana Sanz continued living in this impressive mansion located in one of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona. A luxurious residence where she found refuge during this difficult episode of her life.