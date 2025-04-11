The Reason Why Joshua Demands to be Urgently Expelled from 'Survivors'

Joshua Velázquez, fashion designer and winner of Maestros de la costura in 2020, has demanded to be expelled from Supervivientes. The reason is that the contestant has reached his limit and can't take it anymore. The pressure of the contest and the extreme conditions have led Joshua to experience a downturn that has translated into his desire to leave.

For weeks, the stylist has been suffering significant mental exhaustion and feels unable to continue. "It's not worth it," he stated, assessing his mental condition and how it has become a burden.

| Joshua Velázquez

Joshua Velázquez Demands to Leave Supervivientes

Joshua Velázquez agreed to participate in Supervivientes with great enthusiasm and a desire to test himself. However, he never thought that the conditions in Honduras would be so extreme and would pose a real challenge for him. A month after the contest began, Joshua has broken down and requested to be expelled from Supervivientes.

The reason that led him to make this desperate request is the mental burden he has been suffering for days. Although physically he is fine, his mind has played a trick on him. Everyone who participates in Supervivientes points out the importance of having a strong mind, and Joshua has succumbed to his thoughts.

The isolation from his loved ones has proven to be a considerable challenge, and the lack of contact with his family and friends affects him emotionally. This separation has caused a deep sense of loneliness that has affected his mood. "Covering my face to cry every ten minutes? It's not worth it," Joshua told the rest of the inhabitants of Playa Calma.

Joshua's decision caused various reactions among his companions who quickly tried to cheer him up. "He can't take it anymore," they commented among themselves with the sadness of seeing the designer's state. "I'm leaving, guys, I can't take it anymore," he assured as he hugged his companions and activated the abandonment protocol.

Supervivientes Makes Joshua Velázquez Reconsider

Hours later, at the start of the sixth gala of Supervivientes, Jorge Javier managed to talk to Joshua after seeing him downcast in the palapa. It was evident that he still hadn't recovered from his emotional downturn and that the idea of leaving was still very present.

"It's super hard, it's not worth it," he told the presenter visibly affected. "When I'm down, only my father comes to mind," he confessed, making it clear who is the only person capable of cheering him up.

In fact, it was the memory of him that caused Joshua to break down live on Supervivientes. "It's reached a point here where I've even lost the shape of his face, I don't remember," he said, unable to hold back the tears.

One of the reasons that has overwhelmed the Canary Islander is that this week all the contestants have had very difficult days. Cayos Cochino was hit by a strong storm that pushed the survivors' abilities to the limit. This, combined with the physical conditions they already carry after a month in Honduras, has taken a toll on Joshua.

| Mediaset

However, it seems that the talk with Jorge had an effect, and the stylist decided to give himself a chance and hold on a little longer. Only time will tell if the Canary Islander decides to stay until the end in Honduras or definitively activates the abandonment protocol.

For now, what is clear is that his companions want him to stay. In the last nominations, Joshua wasn't nominated, so at least he stays one more week.