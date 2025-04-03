Meghan Markle Confirms the Good News: Prince Harry Finally Smiles!

Meghan Markle has achieved impressive success with the launch of her brand As Ever. In less than an hour, her organic jams and other exclusive products sold out, surprising even her most loyal followers. The Duchess of Sussex has enthusiastically shared her success on social media, showing her immense happiness for the reception her new product line has received.

A Groundbreaking Start for the As Ever Brand

In a message full of gratitude, she expressed: "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! They sold out in less than an hour and I have no words to thank you... This is just the beginning." This positive reaction has made it clear that Meghan Markle's line of organic products is here to stay.

| Netflix

In the image that joined her post, Meghan Markle appears with a relaxed and bright look: a white top and basic pants, colors that are part of her brand's style. The aesthetic of As Ever is full of light tones that convey peace and positive energy, something that is also reflected in the videos where the Duchess cooks or shares recipes.

"Chantilly Lili": A Family Dessert That Wins Hearts

In one of her most recent videos, Meghan Markle shared a special moment with her mother, Doria Ragland. They are both in Meghan's kitchen, and the Duchess presents her latest creation: "It's our 'Chantilly Lili,' a delicious dessert we've named after our dear daughter (Lilibet). So so good and as special and sweet as she is," commented Meghan Markle while preparing the dessert.

This type of family interaction, along with her recipes and homemade products, has captured the attention of her followers, turning the Duchess into a source of inspiration. Her ability to connect with the public through these personal experiences has been key to the success of her brand.

| Netflix

Meghan Markle: A Sales Phenomenon

Meghan Markle's success isn't limited to food. Her Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan, has also played a crucial role in her popularity. The looks she has worn sold out quickly: a clear example was the jersey she wore in one of the episodes, which flew off the shelves in just 24 hours.

Taking advantage of this media pull, Meghan Markle has launched two stores on ShopMy: one dedicated to fashion and another to beauty. In both, she shares products she personally uses, and also specifies that some sales generate commissions for her. This commercial approach has allowed the Duchess of Sussex to capitalize on her image and further strengthen her presence in the business world and social media.