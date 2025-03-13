Maximum Tension: They've Already Confirmed the News About Marcus Brandler, Paloma Rocasolano's Boyfriend

Tension is rising around Marcus Brandler, the current boyfriend of Paloma Rocasolano. This is because, as confirmed, the businessman has just made a firm decision related to his businesses.

It was five years ago when the magazine Semana exposed the relationship between the mother of Queen Letizia and her current romantic partner. Since then, they have shared numerous moments together and have appeared in public on several occasions.

As has emerged over the years, Marcus Brandler, a British businessman born in Nigeria, has been settled in Spain for years. For more than a decade, he has lived in different cities, although, of course, without severing ties with the United Kingdom, where he continued working for the company Tillbrook.

Currently, and for some years now, the businessman lives with Paloma Rocasolano in Murcia, more specifically in the municipality of Los Belones. But now unexpected information related to his businesses has come to light.

Until now, Marcus Brandler was known as the director of a company primarily specializing in the wholesale of coffee, cocoa, and many other spices. However, according to OkDiario, his company was dissolved on February 25.

All About Marcus Brandler's Company, Boyfriend of Paloma Rocasolano, That Has Just Closed Its Doors

As has emerged, Marcus Brandler's company was created 15 years ago and registered in the city of Leeds, United Kingdom. Its activity was mainly focused on the sale of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices.

However, this business did not belong solely to Paloma Rocasolano's boyfriend, but also to his other two brothers. So much so that, while they managed it from the United Kingdom, Marcus did so from Spain.

This company maintained ties with Asia and commercial contacts in several countries around the world. However, in 2019, after the death of Robert, only David and Marcus Brandler remained at the helm of the management.

Now, according to the aforementioned media outlet, the last recorded activity of the company occurred in June 2023, when they presented their full accounts.

However, despite the business still generating profits, the brothers decided to seek the help of an insolvency practitioner to proceed with a voluntary liquidation of Tillbrook Product.

Through this management, the company distributed the profits between Paloma Rocasolano's boyfriend and his brother. Additionally, all its assets were sold, ending its activity.

Meanwhile, the debts were completely settled, paying creditors and shareholders of Tillbrook. This decision confirms that the closure was a voluntary measure taken by the three businessmen.