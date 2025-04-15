Maximum Concern: This Is How Isabel Preysler Feels After Losing Mario Vargas Llosa

Isabel Preysler has reacted with deep sorrow to the death of Mario Vargas Llosa, her last partner with whom she shared a relationship for several years. Although their romantic bond ended in 2022, the news of his passing has caused her a great emotional impact. "She's in shock," says the socialite's circle, very concerned about how the news has affected her.

The same sources say that she hasn't wanted to release statements about what happened and prefers to keep her mourning private. The relationship between Isabel and Mario was intense and media-driven, but it was also marked by personal and family differences. Despite the separation, she kept a respectful stance toward the writer and his literary legacy, which is now reflected in her grief.

| Europa Press

This Is How Isabel Preysler Is After Mario Vargas Llosa's Death

After the unexpected news of Mario Vargas Llosa's passing, the first reactions to the news are beginning to emerge. His followers are dismayed by the loss, but all eyes have turned to Isabel Preysler. She was his last romantic partner before he returned to Patricia's arms after the breakup.

The separation occurred three years ago and, although it wasn't very amicable, Vargas Llosa's death has impacted Isabel. As people close to the socialite say, the first reaction was disbelief and sadness. They confirm that Isabel is in a state of "shock" and that the situation she is in worries everyone.

| Europa Press

After their breakup, Isabel expressed in interviews that she had "changed books," referring to her love life. However, Preysler's admiration and respect for Vargas Llosa endured over time. The news of the writer's death has rekindled memories and emotions in Isabel, who, according to those close to her, feels sad and reflective.

"Although they hadn't been in a relationship for more than two years, she has been very saddened by the loss, she didn't expect it," they revealed on TardeAR. The family has already expressed that there would be no public event and that they would bid farewell to the Nobel Prize winner in private. As expected, Isabel hasn't made an appearance, opting to say her final goodbye from a distance.

Isabel Preysler Didn't Expect Mario Vargas Llosa's Death

It's not the first time Isabel Preysler has lost one of her partners. Before Vargas Llosa, Isabel had to say goodbye to Miguel Boyer and Carlos Falcó. Of all the most important partners in the socialite's life, only Julio Iglesias is still alive.

Despite knowing what it means to lose a loved one, the death of the Peruvian writer has been received by Isabel with much pain. Her close ones say she didn't expect it, as she was unaware that Mario's health was so deteriorated. That's why the impact has been much greater than with her previous relationships.

| Europa Press

Although she hasn't released comments, her circle assures that she is going through this moment with the same dignity and discretion that characterize her. At the time of hearing the news, she was preparing a family gathering with Tamara and Julio José. "She found out from a person who called her and was left in shock," they explain.

After the call, she turned off her mobile phone and chose to retreat to her home and not make any public statements. She keeps surrounded by the love of her family and close friends, who support her in this ordeal. Especially those who, like Tamara, spent time with Mario Vargas Llosa.

Mario's death marks a turning point, not only for Isabel Preysler but for the world of literature and culture.