María del Monte Confesses Everything About Bertín Osborne and the Situation Takes a U-turn

María del Monte recently surprised everyone by confessing the good relationship she keeps with Bertín Osborne. An excellent friendship that dates back years and has allowed the singer to be honest with the presenter. Bertín's participation in Tu Cara Me Suena gives María the opportunity to enjoy the almost surreal imitations of Fabiola's ex.

In fact, after stepping into Omar Montes's shoes, Inmaculada Casal's wife called Bertín to joke about his performance. This confirmed their excellent relationship and the level of honesty they have with each other.

| Antena 3

María Del Monte Reveals Everything About Bertín Osborne

María del Monte and Bertín Osborne are two well-known figures in the television and media landscape. Both have aligned their careers on Canal Sur and now share space on Antena 3. María as a collaborator on Y Ahora Sonsoles and Bertín as a contestant on Tu Cara Me Suena.

It was precisely due to Bertín's first imitation as Omar Montes that prompted the singer's honesty. Atresmedia's afternoon show analyzed Fabiola's ex's performance, and María took the opportunity to confess the excellent relationship that unites them. She did so after explaining how she had contacted Bertín to joke about his surreal imitation.

| Atresmedia

"I called him the other day to tell him what a nerve it takes to do that on television," she commented with a laugh. This burst of honesty from María with Bertín shows how close they are and how strong their friendship is.

But María went a step further and commented on what Osborne had told her about his journey in the contest. "He told me he doesn't know, that he's going to have his streak on the show," she noted. Then, Casal's wife pointed out that "it's going to be tough, but he's going to adapt and give us great moments."

The collaborator fully trusts her friend's interpretative ability and is sure he will go far in Tu Cara Me Suena. They know each other very well and have forged a friendship that dates back to the 1990s.

María Del Monte Confirms Her Closeness with Bertín Osborne

The relationship between Bertín Osborne and María del Monte began in the 1990s when they met on various television programs. They shared stages and became great friends, which solidified their bond. Despite the years that have passed, their friendship has remained intact, always being an example of mutual support.

In fact, it was with Bertín that María first opened up after the assault she suffered at her home and the subsequent arrest of her nephew. Just a year ago, the singer appeared as a guest on El Show de Bertín and there she recounted her tough experience.

| Canal Sur

"It's important to see friends, that's why I came to see you," she said, seeking the support she knew Bertín would give her. During the interview, they both shared confidences, and the presenter also opened up to María. At that time, Osborne was going through health problems due to a coronavirus infection that kept him convalescent for months.

"Let's get together, maybe something good will come out of it," María joked. Now, Antonio Tejado's aunt confirmed that closeness with Bertín and publicly solidified their friendship on the set of Y Ahora Sonsoles.

Without a doubt, she will be his biggest fan on Tu Cara Me Suena, a contest María knows very well because she participated in the second season. Additionally, in the fourth, she was part of the jury as a temporary substitute for Lolita Flores. Hence, she feels entitled to judge Bertín's contest as a professional and a friend.