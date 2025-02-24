Meghan Markle's Latest Photo Causes a Major Stir Over Her Mother-in-law Lady Di

Meghan Markle has once again become the center of attention on social media. The Duchess of Sussex shared images on Instagram where she is wearing a purple sweatjersey from Northwestern University. What seemed like a casual post turned into a topic of debate. Many noticed that the garment is almost identical to one Lady Di wore in 1996.

The comparison has caused divided opinions. Some believe Meghan is trying to imitate Diana. Others think she simply chose a garment with sentimental value.

| Instagram, @meghan

A Relaxed Look with a Familiar Touch

In the video shared by Meghan, she is seen walking through the garden of her home in Montecito, California. For a few seconds, the sweatjersey is clearly visible.

The garment is part of the Northwestern Wildcats catalog, the sports team of her former university. It is currently sold at Nordstrom for 63.91 euros.

The resemblance to the sweatjersey Lady Di wore almost 30 years ago is evident. In the 90s, the princess often wore sweatjerseys with leggings and sneakers. Her casual style continues to be imitated today.

Inspiration or Simple Coincidence?

Social media have reacted quickly. Lady Di's followers criticize Meghan, claiming she seeks to copy her mother-in-law's image.

This is not the first time these comparisons have been made. Over the years, Meghan has worn outfits similar to those of Diana of Wales. Some gestures and poses have also been a topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, her followers argue that her choice has nothing to do with Lady Di. Meghan studied at Northwestern University and graduated in 2003. For them, she simply wanted to remember her college days.

It's Not Lady Di's Original Sweatjersey

Some people have speculated that Meghan might have inherited the garment, as has happened with certain pieces of Diana's jewelry. However, this is not true.

Meghan's sweatjersey has a different fabric and small design changes. Additionally, the version worn by the Duchess is currently available for sale at Nordstrom.

While some pieces of Diana's legacy have passed to her daughters-in-law, in this case, it is just a modern replica.

| en.e-noticies.cat, CBS, Europa Press

The Debate About Meghan Remains Open

Every public appearance by Meghan Markle generates mixed opinions. Her followers support her while her critics find reasons to question her.

For some, her choice of clothing is a strategy to stay in the media spotlight. For others, she simply shares moments of her life without thinking about comparisons.

The truth is that the controversy arises at a key moment. Meghan is promoting her new show with Netflix, "With Love, Meghan," which will premiere on March 4. The discussion about whether she seeks to imitate Lady Di or just wears what she likes will continue. Meanwhile, her image remains trending on social media.