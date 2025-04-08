King Felipe, Without Queen Letizia and in a Hotel: The News That Confirms Everything

King Felipe left Queen Letizia at Zarzuela last weekend while he stayed at a hotel in the Canary Islands. The reason that took him there was the wedding of his friend, the sailor, Fernando León. During his stay on the island, Felipe stayed at the Hotel Santa Catalina, while his wife was in Madrid.

The absence of the queen was not an obstacle for the king to enjoy his friend's wedding and his company. Fernando and Felipe have known each other since their youth when they both participated in sailing races. His presence at León's wedding, the distinguished Olympic champion, confirmed the close bond they have kept for years.

King Felipe Stayed at a Hotel While Queen Letizia Stayed at Zarzuela

Last weekend, King Felipe headed to the Canary Islands, leaving Queen Letizia at Zarzuela. The head of state had a private commitment to attend and did so without the company of his wife, who preferred to stay at the palace.

What led King Felipe to stay at a hotel was his attendance at the wedding of his great friend Fernando León. The event took place in the Canary Islands, so the king flew to the island to meet with the Olympic sailor and share his big day. During his stay on the island, Felipe stayed at the Hotel Santa Catalina, as pointed out by Vozpópuli.

Upon his arrival, the king went to Casa Quintanilla in Arucas, where the ceremony took place. Queen Letizia did not accompany Felipe this time and let him enjoy his friendship with Fernando. This confirms how much the king's wife respects his friendships and leisure moments.

León and Felipe have known each other since they were teenagers and shared their passion for sailing. They both participated in the 1992 Olympic Games as sailors in the Spanish Olympic team. Since then, their friendship has been kept over time, as shown by Felipe's presence at Fernando's wedding.

Queen Letizia Leaves King Felipe Alone

Last weekend, King Felipe had the opportunity to relive his youth with Fernando and other sailing team members. None of them wanted to miss the big day of the Olympic medalist with his girlfriend Miriam at the iconic Casa Quintanilla.

Felipe mingled with all the guests and tried to go unnoticed, attending alone, without Queen Letizia, who chose to stay home. During the reception, the king shared anecdotes and enjoyed a few hours as just another guest. Additionally, the use of mobile phones was not allowed, so he enjoyed some peace and privacy.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was at Zarzuela preparing for a week full of official events. As the Royal House announced last Monday, the kings have different official events to attend. Today, she is at the Congress of Deputies for the celebration of International Romani Day.

On Thursday, Queen Letizia will have to conduct three audiences at Zarzuela, and on Friday, she will travel to León. There, she will attend on behalf of Leonor at the proclamation of the Princess of Girona CreaEmpresa Award 2025.

All this while she waits and prepares for the return of Infanta Sofía this Friday for the start of the Easter holidays. The youngest of the royals will spend a few days with the family, where the great absentee will be Leonor, embarked on Elcano for her military training.

Undoubtedly, a week full of obligations that Letizia preferred to prepare for in advance last weekend while Felipe was in the Canary Islands.