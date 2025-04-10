Kiko Hernández Confirms Anabel Pantoja's Saddest News: 'She Doesn't Want to See Him'

Kiko Hernández has confirmed the information that causes the most pain for Anabel Pantoja: Merchi and her boyfriend don't get along. Just when it seemed that the influencer had achieved stability in her life, a new setback arrives to overshadow her happiness. "She doesn't want to see him," Kiko noted after analyzing the latest meeting between the physiotherapist and Merchi, Anabel's mother.

In the images, Merchi is seen keeping her distance from her son-in-law while he, Anabel, and her father-in-law leave the Seville airport. At one point, the influencer's mother approaches her daughter and David's father, but the physiotherapist continues ahead. For the collaborator, there is no room for doubt, and this moment confirms the bad relationship between them.

| Europa Press

Kiko Hernández Ends Anabel Pantoja's Happiness

Anabel Pantoja has flown again to Seville to spend a few days with her family. Upon her arrival at the airport, the influencer, accompanied by her boyfriend David and his father, received a warm welcome. Merchi was waiting for her, but the reception revealed Anabel's reality, according to Kiko Hernández.

After analyzing the images, Kiko confirmed the saddest information for the influencer: Merchi and David don't get along. "She doesn't want to see him," the collaborator explained after seeing how Anabel's mother didn't greet the physiotherapist upon his arrival in Seville.

The relationship between the influencer's mother and the physiotherapist has experienced a notable distancing in recent months. This change has caused speculation and debates in the media, trying to unravel the causes of this tense family situation. Although Anabel keeps that everything is fine and avoids getting into rumors, Kiko Hernández has shed light on this distancing.

Merchi has always been very protective of Anabel, but after Alma's admission earlier this year, everything cooled down with David. Their differences have marked a turning point and have ended up affecting the family dynamic. For Kiko, the images of the arrival at the airport speak for themselves, and there is no doubt about the bad relationship.

While Anabel and David's father go to greet Merchi, the Cordoban continues ahead without stopping. He also doesn't greet her when they meet in the elevator. Although it was suggested that it could be to avoid the press, the truth is that they don't look at each other at any time.

Kiko Hernández Confirms the Bad Relationship Between Merchi and Anabel's Boyfriend

After Kiko Hernández's confirmation about Anabel's mother, now the question arises. When did the bad relationship between Merchi and Anabel's boyfriend occur? This is the question all the media have asked.

One of the events that marked the beginning of this distancing was the hospitalization of Alma, Anabel and David's daughter. During this period, Merchi took an active role in caring for her granddaughter, providing support to the couple. However, after Alma's recovery, differences began to emerge that affected the family dynamic.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

"Merchi doesn't want to know anything about her granddaughter's father," assured Marisa Martín-Blázquez a few days ago on TardeAR. According to her, during a judicial statement related to Alma's case, David mentioned Merchi. Although there was no intention to harm her, she didn't like being named in that context.

Now, the images analyzed by Kiko confirm this rumor and add a gray touch to Anabel's life. The two most important people in her life don't get along, and this bad relationship is also known by the entire press. This places the influencer in a delicate and complicated moment.