Jorge Javier Vázquez, in shock: they've leaked a contestant from 'Survivors 2025'

Jorge Javier Vázquez has been completely taken by surprise. One of his colleagues has leaked the name of a possible contestant for Survivors 2025. Everything happened live on Let's See.

Last Wednesday, January 29, the program's collaborators talked about Álex Ghita's striking stint in the GH Duo house. But an unexpected confession captured all the attention.

Additionally, they took the opportunity to analyze in detail the great stir the personal trainer caused during the broadcast of GH Duo: Limit 48 Hours. A program presented by Ion Aramendi.

The young man intervened in the program through a telematic connection, while his ex, Adara Molinero, was in the studio. However, although he didn't have the opportunity to be there, this didn't stop Álex Ghita from facing all his detractors.

As expected, this moment caused all kinds of reactions among the collaborators of Let's See. But undoubtedly, the one that caught the most attention was that of journalist Pepe del Real, all because of the confession he made about the reality show presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez.

After assuring that, as a result of his conflicts within GH Duo, "nobody is going to want to train with him," the collaborator had no qualms about proposing him for Survivors. "But I see him as a clear candidate for Survivors 2025," he added afterward.

The new edition of the most famous survival reality show on our country's television is about to kick off. And, as has happened on other occasions, speculation has already begun about the celebrities who will travel to Honduras this year.

However, what Jorge Javier Vázquez least expected was that Pepe del Real would focus on Álex Ghita. So much so that he didn't think twice about suggesting him as a "clear candidate for Survivors 2025."

There is no doubt that the ex of Adara Molinero's time in the Guadalix de la Sierra house hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, from the very beginning, the trainer has been both questioned and supported in equal measure.

However, last Wednesday, the vast majority of the collaborators of Let's See positioned themselves against him. "Haven't you lost the desire to train with this guy after all the trouble he causes?" Cristina Tárrega asked aloud.

Meanwhile, although he thinks the same as his colleague, Pepe del Real took advantage of this occasion. Faced with this situation, the collaborator wanted to nominate Álex Ghita as a candidate for the reality show presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez.

"Surely after this, he's going to Survivors," the television collaborator confidently assured. Words that hinted that he might have first-hand information about his possible departure to Honduras.

Although it's complicated for Álex Ghita to chain two consecutive reality shows, the truth is that it wouldn't be far-fetched. It's worth noting that some of his GH Duo colleagues have had this opportunity.

In any case, we will have to wait a little longer to know if, finally, Jorge Javier Vázquez and his team will count on him for the new edition of Survivors.